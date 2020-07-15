All apartments in Somerset County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:35 PM

75 REINMAN RD

75 Reinman Road · (732) 469-2333
Location

75 Reinman Road, Somerset County, NJ 07059

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
TOP RATED SCHOOLS, EASY COMMUTE. Character and old school charm with modern updates can be found in this custom-built home which sits atop nearly one acre of property. The main floor boasts oversized living space, including a study, family room, formal dining room, laundry room along with an updated kitchen andbath. Four bedrooms in the main house with a separate master suite above the study, provide more than ample space to meet all your needs. A fullsize attic and unfinished basement allots for plenty of storage. Minutes from Routes 78, 287, 22, and the center of Warren.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 REINMAN RD have any available units?
75 REINMAN RD has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75 REINMAN RD have?
Some of 75 REINMAN RD's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 REINMAN RD currently offering any rent specials?
75 REINMAN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 REINMAN RD pet-friendly?
No, 75 REINMAN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerset County.
Does 75 REINMAN RD offer parking?
No, 75 REINMAN RD does not offer parking.
Does 75 REINMAN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 REINMAN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 REINMAN RD have a pool?
No, 75 REINMAN RD does not have a pool.
Does 75 REINMAN RD have accessible units?
No, 75 REINMAN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 75 REINMAN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 REINMAN RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 REINMAN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 REINMAN RD does not have units with air conditioning.
