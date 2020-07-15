75 REINMAN RD

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

TOP RATED SCHOOLS, EASY COMMUTE. Character and old school charm with modern updates can be found in this custom-built home which sits atop nearly one acre of property. The main floor boasts oversized living space, including a study, family room, formal dining room, laundry room along with an updated kitchen andbath. Four bedrooms in the main house with a separate master suite above the study, provide more than ample space to meet all your needs. A fullsize attic and unfinished basement allots for plenty of storage. Minutes from Routes 78, 287, 22, and the center of Warren.