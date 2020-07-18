706 MARTEN ROAD

Amenities

This end unit with natural bright sun light bring you warmth from morning till night. Big patio leads you to private back yard. Hard wood floor through out the first floor. New dishwasher,ranch oven, washer and dryer will be installed .There are three roomy bed rooms on the second floor. Must see unit in the blue ribbon school district, close to train station and Princeton University. Credit report, employee verification , NTN credit application is must, full application and Renters Insurance.Must sign the Covid-19 release form before showing.