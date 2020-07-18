All apartments in Somerset County
706 MARTEN ROAD
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:21 PM

706 MARTEN ROAD

706 Marten Road · No Longer Available
Location

706 Marten Road, Somerset County, NJ 08540

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This end unit with natural bright sun light bring you warmth from morning till night. Big patio leads you to private back yard. Hard wood floor through out the first floor. New dishwasher,ranch oven, washer and dryer will be installed .There are three roomy bed rooms on the second floor. Must see unit in the blue ribbon school district, close to train station and Princeton University. Credit report, employee verification , NTN credit application is must, full application and Renters Insurance.Must sign the Covid-19 release form before showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

