Somerset County, NJ
64 HAMILTON RD
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

64 HAMILTON RD

64 Hamilton Road · No Longer Available
Location

64 Hamilton Road, Somerset County, NJ 08844

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2nd floor 2 bedroom with some walk up attic storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 HAMILTON RD have any available units?
64 HAMILTON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerset County, NJ.
Is 64 HAMILTON RD currently offering any rent specials?
64 HAMILTON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 HAMILTON RD pet-friendly?
No, 64 HAMILTON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerset County.
Does 64 HAMILTON RD offer parking?
No, 64 HAMILTON RD does not offer parking.
Does 64 HAMILTON RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 HAMILTON RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 HAMILTON RD have a pool?
No, 64 HAMILTON RD does not have a pool.
Does 64 HAMILTON RD have accessible units?
No, 64 HAMILTON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 64 HAMILTON RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 HAMILTON RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 HAMILTON RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 HAMILTON RD does not have units with air conditioning.
