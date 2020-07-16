All apartments in Somerset County
595-2 AUTEN RD

595-2 Auten Road · No Longer Available
Location

595-2 Auten Road, Somerset County, NJ 08844

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
Nice unit in a private location.Backs up to green area w/paved patio. Large Master Bedroom with walk-in-closet, EIK,washer and dryer. Multi-Zone Heating. Pet is allowed w/approval. Non-Smoking unit. Extra storage in common area right near the unit. Conveniently located near town center,close to shopping and great restaurants.Great pool, playground and tennis courts.Tenant pays first $75 in repairs.The landlord requires NTN background check for credit,criminal,rental and proof of employment/income

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 595-2 AUTEN RD have any available units?
595-2 AUTEN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerset County, NJ.
What amenities does 595-2 AUTEN RD have?
Some of 595-2 AUTEN RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 595-2 AUTEN RD currently offering any rent specials?
595-2 AUTEN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 595-2 AUTEN RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 595-2 AUTEN RD is pet friendly.
Does 595-2 AUTEN RD offer parking?
No, 595-2 AUTEN RD does not offer parking.
Does 595-2 AUTEN RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 595-2 AUTEN RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 595-2 AUTEN RD have a pool?
Yes, 595-2 AUTEN RD has a pool.
Does 595-2 AUTEN RD have accessible units?
No, 595-2 AUTEN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 595-2 AUTEN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 595-2 AUTEN RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 595-2 AUTEN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 595-2 AUTEN RD does not have units with air conditioning.
