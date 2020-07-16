595-2 AUTEN RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

Nice unit in a private location.Backs up to green area w/paved patio. Large Master Bedroom with walk-in-closet, EIK,washer and dryer. Multi-Zone Heating. Pet is allowed w/approval. Non-Smoking unit. Extra storage in common area right near the unit. Conveniently located near town center,close to shopping and great restaurants.Great pool, playground and tennis courts.Tenant pays first $75 in repairs.The landlord requires NTN background check for credit,criminal,rental and proof of employment/income