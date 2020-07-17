All apartments in Somerset County
Find more places like 278 ALEXANDRIA WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerset County, NJ
/
278 ALEXANDRIA WAY
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

278 ALEXANDRIA WAY

278 Alexandria Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

278 Alexandria Way, Somerset County, NJ 07920

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful half duplex location in desirable Spring Ridge. This charming Greenbriar model features 2 story living room with fireplace, newer cherry kitchen cabinets with granite count top, stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan, bright living & dining room were made for entertaining. 2nd floor has two large bedrooms, a den and full bathrooms.The polished hardwood floors throughout the house and freshly painted interior make this home move in ready. Full size finished basement with laundry room and possible home office. Basking Ridge is one of the top rated school districts in NJ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 278 ALEXANDRIA WAY have any available units?
278 ALEXANDRIA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerset County, NJ.
What amenities does 278 ALEXANDRIA WAY have?
Some of 278 ALEXANDRIA WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 278 ALEXANDRIA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
278 ALEXANDRIA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 ALEXANDRIA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 278 ALEXANDRIA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerset County.
Does 278 ALEXANDRIA WAY offer parking?
No, 278 ALEXANDRIA WAY does not offer parking.
Does 278 ALEXANDRIA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 278 ALEXANDRIA WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 ALEXANDRIA WAY have a pool?
No, 278 ALEXANDRIA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 278 ALEXANDRIA WAY have accessible units?
No, 278 ALEXANDRIA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 278 ALEXANDRIA WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 278 ALEXANDRIA WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 278 ALEXANDRIA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 278 ALEXANDRIA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lena
100 River Park Dr
Raritan, NJ 08869
Watchung View Apartments
650 Somerset St
North Plainfield, NJ 07060
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A
Somerset, NJ 08873
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street
Somerset, NJ 08873
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr
Watchung, NJ 07069
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd
Somerset, NJ 08873

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJOld Bridge, NJ
Somerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJDunellen, NJRaritan, NJBound Brook, NJSouth River, NJSomerville, NJFranklin Park, NJ
South Plainfield, NJNew Providence, NJMadison, NJFlorham Park, NJBernardsville, NJMendham, NJGreen Knoll, NJNorth Plainfield, NJBradley Gardens, NJWatchung, NJChatham, NJMetuchen, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark