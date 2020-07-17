278 ALEXANDRIA WAY

Amenities

Beautiful half duplex location in desirable Spring Ridge. This charming Greenbriar model features 2 story living room with fireplace, newer cherry kitchen cabinets with granite count top, stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan, bright living & dining room were made for entertaining. 2nd floor has two large bedrooms, a den and full bathrooms.The polished hardwood floors throughout the house and freshly painted interior make this home move in ready. Full size finished basement with laundry room and possible home office. Basking Ridge is one of the top rated school districts in NJ.