225 ENGLISH PL

Welcome to this nicely updated townhome! This townhome has it all and has been well maintained throughout. The updated eat-in kitchen is spacious to enjoy your favorite meals. You will love the open floor plan with a large Living/Dining room and cozy wood burning fireplace. Step out through sliders to the private patio. 2 large Bedrooms with its own bathrooms on 2nd floor. Laundry is also on the 2nd floor. Enjoy the amenities of the club house, playground, pool and tennis courts. Blue Ribbon Schools, Close to Highways 78, 287, 202/206, NJ transit trains.