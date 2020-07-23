All apartments in Somerset County
225 ENGLISH PL
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

225 ENGLISH PL

225 English Pl · (908) 766-0085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

225 English Pl, Somerset County, NJ 07920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome to this nicely updated townhome! This townhome has it all and has been well maintained throughout. The updated eat-in kitchen is spacious to enjoy your favorite meals. You will love the open floor plan with a large Living/Dining room and cozy wood burning fireplace. Step out through sliders to the private patio. 2 large Bedrooms with its own bathrooms on 2nd floor. Laundry is also on the 2nd floor. Enjoy the amenities of the club house, playground, pool and tennis courts. Blue Ribbon Schools, Close to Highways 78, 287, 202/206, NJ transit trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 ENGLISH PL have any available units?
225 ENGLISH PL has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 225 ENGLISH PL have?
Some of 225 ENGLISH PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 ENGLISH PL currently offering any rent specials?
225 ENGLISH PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 ENGLISH PL pet-friendly?
No, 225 ENGLISH PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerset County.
Does 225 ENGLISH PL offer parking?
No, 225 ENGLISH PL does not offer parking.
Does 225 ENGLISH PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 ENGLISH PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 ENGLISH PL have a pool?
Yes, 225 ENGLISH PL has a pool.
Does 225 ENGLISH PL have accessible units?
No, 225 ENGLISH PL does not have accessible units.
Does 225 ENGLISH PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 ENGLISH PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 ENGLISH PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 ENGLISH PL does not have units with air conditioning.
