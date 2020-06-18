All apartments in Smithville
Smithville, NJ
569 Stonewall Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

569 Stonewall Drive

569 Stonewall Drive · (215) 620-3688
Location

569 Stonewall Drive, Smithville, NJ 08205

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $2500 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2304 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
internet access
Available 07/15/20 Single Family Home Historic Smithville - Property Id: 69490

Spacious 4 bed /3 full bath single family home available 7/15/2020. Eat in kitchen, dark walnut floors in living room and dining room. Bonus sunroom with lots of natural light leading to large fenced in yard with huge EP Henry patio. First floor also has full bathroom and bedroom. Second floor offers two bedrooms, full hall bathroom and a master bedroom which has a private bathroom and vaulted ceilings. The community association offers two pools, gameroom, gym, and many events for the family! This is a safe and wonderful community!
Only 15 minutes from Atlantic City and Brigantine and walking distance from Smithville Elementary School and Historic Smithville Villiage.

NO PETS/ NO SMOKING

Utilities are the tenant responsibility:
Gas, electric, water, cable. Wifi, and sewer, and lawn maintenance

Landlord pays HOA fees for pool, gym, and trash.

Property is not available for walkthrough until 7/5/2020. Prospective tenants must adhear to CDC guidelines due to COVID-19.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69490
Property Id 69490

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5865797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 569 Stonewall Drive have any available units?
569 Stonewall Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 569 Stonewall Drive have?
Some of 569 Stonewall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 569 Stonewall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
569 Stonewall Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 569 Stonewall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 569 Stonewall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smithville.
Does 569 Stonewall Drive offer parking?
No, 569 Stonewall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 569 Stonewall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 569 Stonewall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 569 Stonewall Drive have a pool?
Yes, 569 Stonewall Drive has a pool.
Does 569 Stonewall Drive have accessible units?
No, 569 Stonewall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 569 Stonewall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 569 Stonewall Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 569 Stonewall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 569 Stonewall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
