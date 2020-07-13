/
apartments with pool
43 Apartments for rent in Smithville, NJ with pool
1 Unit Available
569 Stonewall Drive
569 Stonewall Drive, Smithville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2304 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Single Family Home Historic Smithville - Property Id: 69490 Spacious 4 bed /3 full bath single family home available 8/1/2020. Eat in kitchen, dark walnut floors in living room and dining room.
1 Unit Available
69 Waterview Dr Dr
69 Waterview Drive, Smithville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
***GALLOWAY RENTAL LISTING ALERT!*** Mallards Landing First Floor Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath! Access to 2 pools, walking trails, gym and club house. Walking distance to historic town center as well as other restaurants and bars!
1 Unit Available
33 Mohave Drive
33 Mohave Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Very nice 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Each nice size bedroom has its own bath. Nice eat-in kitchen. Newer carpets and A\C and new tile flooring in entry, powder room and kitchen. Convenient location. Subject to background/credit check.
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
252 MALLARD LANE
252 Mallard Ln, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
BAYFRONT! BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS THREE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.
1 Unit Available
553 S SHORE ROAD
553 South Shore Road, Absecon, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
GRAND 3 STORY HOME ON 1/2 ACRE WITH 6 BEDROOMS & 3.
66 Units Available
The Glades at Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Drive, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Glades at Hamilton Greene in Mays Landing. View photos, descriptions and more!
26 Units Available
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1325 sqft
This community is convenient to Hamilton Mall's shopping, dining and entertainment options. The pet-friendly community offers residents a tennis court, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and full range of appliances.
Contact for Availability
Bartlett Landing
27 Santa Cruz Rd, Tuckerton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1541 sqft
Nestled in scenic South Jersey, Bartlett Landing features 2 bedroom homes for rent in Tuckerton, NJ right off US Highway 9.
1 Unit Available
2607 Nutmeg Ct
2607 Nutmeg Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Tired of having a slumlord? Well look no further! Cooperative landlord looking for reliable tenant for August 1, 2020. Remodeled in 2018 and has Newer efficient Furnace and Central Air. Will cooperate with state programs.
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
610 London Ct II Ct
610 Linden Ave, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great condo with open floor plan. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. sliding door off living room to porch. Garage, condo has pool. tenant must fill out a background check and credit check. provide financials
1 Unit Available
2310 Dolphin Ave
2310 Dolphin Avenue, Northfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Nicely maintained, 1 BR 1 Bath condo in this very desirable 55+ community. This unit is on the 3rd floor and has a nice deck overlooking the woods. Tenant pays electric, gas and cable and sewer reimbursement to owner. Gas cooking and forced air heat.
1 Unit Available
Margate City
7701 Atlantic Ave
7701 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS Manhattan style designer condo just steps from the beach, great restaurants and shopping! This RENOVATED condo is very high style and features a spacious living room, dining room & full modern kitchen with 2 master baths located on
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5806 VENTNOR Ave
5806 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
HAVE THE BEST OF OUR WONDERFUL JERSEY SHORE BEACH TOWN IN THIS FABULOUS RENOVATED HOME WITH IN-GROUND POOL THAT IS 2 BLOCKS TO BEACH IN THE PRESTIGIOUS ST LEONARD'S TRACT! Meticulously maintained and very spacious, home features an open layout with
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
101 S Plaza Place
101 South Plaza Place, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Live in luxury at the shore! Welcome home to the Plaza located on the boardwalk just a short distance to having your toes in the sand or relaxing poolside. Enjoy all of the amenities the Plaza has to offer...
1 Unit Available
2702 Evergreen Ct
2702 Evergreen Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Upstairs corner condo with newer kitchen and laundry room with hall walk in closet. Move in ready. Must qualify with Woodlands first. https://secure.weimark.com/ifw/c93e28a97af6f1c02a18b557a9224d8f/1316/new/
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
305 S 4th Street
305 4th St S, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Enjoy spectacular ocean views from this 3 bedroom/3.5 bath townhouse style condominium just steps to the sand.
1 Unit Available
Chelsea
3501 Boardwalk
3501 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$5,500
Live by the ocean on the boardwalk in Atlantic City. Enjoy the beach, the consinos and everything else Atlantic City has to offer. Just bring your toothbrush and move in.
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
111 S Surrey Ave
111 South Surrey Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Enjoy the VIEW! Amazing Ocean front building with pool, walk on the boards and eat at the best restaurants. The convenience of the building doesn't get any better! Beautifully updated unit with dishwasher and laundry on the same floor.
1 Unit Available
22 PEBBLE BEACH LANE
22 Pebble Beach Lane, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1408 sqft
Beautifully maintained townhouse in the heart of the great 08087! Located in Tall Timbers, this townhome is just perfect. With 2 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, large open living areas, a screened in porch, community pool and more.
1 Unit Available
Uptown Atlantic City
60 N Maine Ave
60 North Maine Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
460 sqft
VERY SAFE BUILDING WITH 24 HOUR SECURITY IN RESIDENTIAL AREA. FANTASTIC LOCATION DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OCEAN AND BOARDWALK. BEAUTIFUL VIEWS FROM YOUR THIRD FLOOR STUDIO BALCONY.
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
600 W Brigantine Ave
600 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful ocean views from this Direct Ocean Front Raman unit featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, two decks overlooking the ocean and in ground pool.
1 Unit Available
Monroe Park
914 N Indiana
914 North Indiana Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Semi-detached Rancher. Very clean and updated Granite . each room. Relax on the Front Porch in your Fenced in Yard. Then go in back and set up a Grill and a Pool for the children.
1 Unit Available
613 London Court II
613 London Court II, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1956 sqft
Large Townhouse with 1956 sq ft of living space. Three Bedrooms 2.5 Baths, Large Master Bedroom has extended room for Home Office or Work Out Room. Sliders from the Kitchen to a large 6' vinyl fenced patio area.
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
101 S. Raleigh
101 South Raleigh Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$7,000
July and August available in this beach front condo by the shore. The views are great and perfect for a summer get away. Social distance on the balcony and inside the condo. Perfect for a couple to get some quiet time.
