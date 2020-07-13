/
pet friendly apartments
26 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Smithville, NJ
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
41 Iroquois Dr
41 Iroquois Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1048 sqft
2bd/2bth Updated condo in Galloway's Society Hill 2. Freshly painted, Pergo flooring, & tiled counters in kitchen. Large laundry room with W/D. Unit has separate storage closet and private deck. Association rules does not allow dogs.
Results within 10 miles of Smithville
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
66 Units Available
The Glades at Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Drive, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Glades at Hamilton Greene in Mays Landing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
28 Units Available
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1325 sqft
This community is convenient to Hamilton Mall's shopping, dining and entertainment options. The pet-friendly community offers residents a tennis court, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and full range of appliances.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
16 Units Available
Downtown Atlantic City
Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$755
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
750 sqft
Welcome to Virginia Arms!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated October 30 at 08:15pm
$
Contact for Availability
Bartlett Landing
27 Santa Cruz Rd, Tuckerton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1541 sqft
Nestled in scenic South Jersey, Bartlett Landing features 2 bedroom homes for rent in Tuckerton, NJ right off US Highway 9.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
3 Eagle Drive
3 Eagle Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2012 sqft
This delightful home located in Egg Harbor Township, NJ is now available! It features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,012sqft! Welcome home to this beautiful property remodeled throughout with a fully finished basement! Enter the foyer to views of
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2607 Nutmeg Ct
2607 Nutmeg Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Tired of having a slumlord? Well look no further! Cooperative landlord looking for reliable tenant for August 1, 2020. Remodeled in 2018 and has Newer efficient Furnace and Central Air. Will cooperate with state programs.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2613 Durango Ct
2613 Durango Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Very nice 3BD 2.5BA townhome located in Timber Glen. This property has a living room, EIK with upgraded cabinets and counter tops. The bathrooms have also been updated. New carpet and freshly painted. The HVAC and hot water heater are brand new.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
706 E Beach
706 East Beach Avenue, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
WINTER RENTAL 5 Bedroom / 3 Bathrooms Beach Block Ocean View from upstairs bedroom. Corner property. Steps to the beach. Furnished. Large house. Small fenced in back yard with deck. Large side yard. Front Porch. Steps to the beach.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
202 8th St N
202 8th St N, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. $1200 per month plus utilities. First Floor Unit. Furnished. Pet considered. Beach Block -Steps from the beach. 2 bedrooms - 2 full baths. Off Street Parking. Avail September 2020 to May 2011. Wood laminate floors.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
421 N Lafayette Ave
421 N Lafayette Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1400 sqft
Available to July & Aug . Flexible Dates , Weeks, Prices. Beautifully furnished first floor sprawling condo, just like staying in a house, fenced back yard, plenty of quiet and private outdoor space.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Atlantic City
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Atlantic Realty Management | Professionally Managed Apartments. Studio, One Bathroom. Recently renovated with new flooring, paint, cabinets, and more. Spacious closets, Foyer, Living room Master Bedroom, bathroom. Large windows throughout apartment.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5707 Monmouth Ave
5707 Monmouth Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Inviting cottage by the shore! The property is located just over the bridge in Ventnor Heights, short bike ride & walk to Ventnor's finest beaches, bay and boardwalk.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
204 N Clarendon Ave
204 North Clarendon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Adorable August Rental.. August 1, 2020 till September 7, 2020..Freshly Painted with 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Great location. Front Porch. Main Bedroom has Master bath. 3 & 4th Bedroom Upstairs.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
120 N Cornwall Ave
120 North Cornwall Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
1600 sqft
Super cute and clean 4 Bedroom 2 bath single family house located in the heart of Ventnor located within walking distance to everything. The house is located between Winchester and Monmouth Ave right by the bay. Enjoy the fenced in large front yard.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
21 S Brunswick
21 South Brunswick Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2500 sqft
STEPS TO THE BEACH!!! Walk back in time when you step into the open foyer of this fabulously traditional Margate home.
1 of 16
Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
7 N Delavan Ave
7 North Delavan Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
FANTASTIC 2020 SUMMER RENTAL JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH AND WALKING DISTANCE TO WONDERFUL MARGATE SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS! ENJOY THE BEST MONTH DOWN HERE!! 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths! New, private first floor bedroom & full bath with private entrance
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
39 Pebble Beach Lane
39 Pebble Beach Lane, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
End unit two story townhouse with 2 bedrooms & 2.5 baths in the desirable Tall Timbers community with attached garage & bonus room. Enjoy the pool (6 badges included), basketball & tennis courts (very close to unit).
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
104 N Martindale Ave
104 North Martindale Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
ADORABLE BEACH HOUSE BEING RENOVATED AND READY FOR SUMMER 2020!! AUGUST 1ST THROUGH LABOR DAY!! Cozy sun room greets you when you walk in the door, followed by the living room and a full dining room perfect for entertaining your friends and family
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
242 9th St S
242 9th Street South, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beach Bungalow - 9th Street South so close to all stores, Wawa, 1.5 blocks to beach. Perfect location to spend the summers and enjoy the beach and bay. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, nice size back yard.
1 of 17
Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
208 N 12th Street
208 12th St N, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
BEACH BLOCK.... direct ocean views from all decks....roof top deck...........3 level, 3 beds, 3 full bath....fenced yard...outside shower....meticulous condition never before rented.....
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Westside
1524 Mediterranean Ave
1524 Mediterranean Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
928 sqft
Bus Transportation right out front to go to Work at all Casinos or work in the City. Enjoy the Beach and Boardwalk. Clean, Fresh new paint, 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom. Kitchen has been remodeled. WASHER AND DRYER TO BE INSTALLED.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
238 S 5 th Street
238 5th St S, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Yearly Rental. 2 bedroom - First floor unit of a Duplex. Fenced in yard. Front porch. Available furnished or unfurnished. Updated kitchen with granite countertops. Dishwasher. Washer & Dryer in unit. New Central Air. Gas Heat.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
3 N Newport Ave
3 North Newport Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
FULL SUMMER RENTAL ONLY 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! First floor unit of a Duplex. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with washer and dryer. Large back yard for cookouts and fun. Will consider pets. Basic Cable, WiFi, Gas, Electric, water and Sewer included in rent.
