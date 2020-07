Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 1.1 bathroom house featuring an eat-in-kitchen and living room. Washer and Dryer hook-ups are available in the basement. Tenant pays all utilities including gas heating and hot water, electric and snow removal. Tenant has use of the right half of the garage nearest the property.