2 bedroom apartments
112 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Silver Lake, NJ
2 Units Available
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St, Silver Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
900 sqft
Joralemon Apartments in Belleville, NJ offer pet-friendly living in spacious, renovated units. Large closets, updated kitchens and new flooring make Joralemon an excellent choice. Easy commute to local employers.
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
69-71 MAGNOLIA ST UNIT 5
69-71 Magnolia Street, Silver Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2 Bedroom 3rd Floor Apartment with heat & hot water included. The apartment is located steps away from public transportation, shopping, schools, & restaurants. Easy commute to NYC.
Results within 1 mile of Silver Lake
2 Units Available
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
710 sqft
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Upper Roseville
7 Units Available
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.
Contact for Availability
Forest Hill Properties
115 Davey St, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Forest Hill Properties in Belleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
White House Apartments
186 Franklin St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1000 sqft
The White House Apartments feature beautiful studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, an intercom system and assigned off-street parking.
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
120 GROVE ST
120 Grove Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Commuter friendly two bedroom is surrounded by all that Bloomfield has to offer. This spacious apartment features equal sized bedrooms. eat-in-kitchen, dining room, and den/ office that can also be used as an additional bedroom.
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
194 BLOOMFIELD AVE
194 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Newly constructed 2 bedroom 2 full baths, spacious luxury rental unit of approximately 1400 square feet. Beautiful unit with upscale tile, marble counters, wood floors, panoramic windows with plenty of light.
Upper Roseville
1 Unit Available
704-706 N 6TH ST
704-706 North 6th Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Be the first to live in this meticulously renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of north Newark, centrally located to all forms of public transportation.
1 Unit Available
344 FRANKLIN ST
344 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
This is a must see!! A beautiful and meticulously renovated apartment from the beams up. Totally updated EVERYTHING!! Close to all public transportation.
1 Unit Available
95 Hill Street Unit 1
95 Hill Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
NYC commuter dream! Beautifully updated 1st Flr 2bed/1bath unit in fully refurbished 2fam home. Ideal quiet location, less than 1/3 mile from NJT Watsessing station, 35 mins direct to NYPenn; 1 block to Berkeley Elementary.
1 Unit Available
176 WEAVER AVE UNIT 2
176 Weaver Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
2nd-floor apartment. 2 bedrooms, kitchen, full bath, and an extra room that can be used as a living space. he apartment located near Wrights field. Tenant pays gas and elec. NO SMOKING ALLOWED 2nd-floor apartment.
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
85 WATSESSING AVE FIRST FL.
85 Watsessing Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Commuter Friendly! Updated 1st Flr 2 bed/1 bath unit in a well maintained 2 fam home. 2 blocks from NJT Watsessing Station, 35 mins direct to NY Penn, minutes away from schools, and shopping centers. Washer/Dryer Hook Up in Unit.
1 Unit Available
279 FRANKLIN ST
279 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Walking into the apartment at 279 Franklin, you'll be greeted by a gorgeous kitchen with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and dining area.
1 Unit Available
258 MONTGOMERY ST, Apt 1
258 Montgomery Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
LOCATION! Less than 1.3 miles to NYC transportation!This fully renovated apartment sits just steps from major highways, parks and the beautiful downtown Montclair.
1 Unit Available
286 FRANKLIN ST
286 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fully furnished first floor, 2 bed, 2 bath with 2 bonus offices in the basement. 1/2 mile to the Bloomfield train station. Updated EIK that flows to the large living room. Back deck & parking for 2 Virtual tour available. Fully furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Silver Lake
10 Units Available
The Woodlands
53 Maier Street, North Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
960 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM and we will waive the application fee. Call or email to get your open house ZOOM link.
Harrison
32 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Brookdale
11 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Harrison
15 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1117 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Watsessing Park
25 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
35 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
1 Unit Available
128 Broad Street
128 Broad St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
898 sqft
The Apartments at 128 Broad Street are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building across the street from The Bloomfield Green.
