Apartment List
/
NJ
/
short hills
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:34 AM

240 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Short Hills, NJ

2 bedroom apartments in Short Hills are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedro... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1136 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Short Hills
36 FARLEY PL
36 Farley Pl, Short Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
Large 2nd floor Apartment, 1 bedroom with a finished attic that can be used as an office or 2nd bedroom, Brand New Eat in Kitchen with Stainless, Granite, Living Room, Bathroom, Washer/Dryer in the unit, Central air, 1 car parking during the day, at
Results within 1 mile of Short Hills
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
11 Units Available
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
709 sqft
Welcome to Short Hills Gardens our community is located in a convenient location near fine shopping and dinning. Short Hills Gardens features studios,1 and 2 bedrooms with heat and hot water included.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Baltusrol Apartments
541 Morris Ave, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
790 sqft
Why would you consider living anywhere else? Baltusrol Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments situated in a park like setting with lush landscaping and friendly neighbors.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
6 Units Available
Summit
Worthington House Apartments
174 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
932 sqft
Worthington House is a three story elevator building that offers large one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom luxury apartments. Our apartments feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and oversized rooms.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
3 Units Available
Summit
145-147 Summit Avenue
145 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1070 sqft
145-147 Summit Avenue is a gorgeous four story elevator building which offers large studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments that feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and extra spacious rooms! We are located within walking distance to

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
348 MILLBURN AVE
348 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
PLAN A VISIT TO PREVIEW THIS NEWLY CONSTRUCTED LUXURY APARTMENT LOCATED IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN MILLBURN. THE UNIQUE LOFT STYLE DESIGN WILL IMPRESS, AS WILL THE OVERALL APT. FEATURES & FINISHINGS.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Summit
1-3 LINCOLN AVE
1-3 Lincoln Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Just move in! Located in a quiet neighborhood and just a few miles to down town, steps to restaurants, banks, mass transit and just 2 miles to Short Hills Mall.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Summit
11 UNION PL APT 2B
11 Union Pl, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11 UNION PL APT 2B in Summit. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Summit
57 PARK AVE
57 Park Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
750 sqft
Bring your full, queen or king sized bed and make this spacious, pet friendly, two bedroom with spacious rooms make designing your space so much easier. The train is approximately .8 mile away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
333 MILLBURN AVE
333 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Move in ready two bedroom one full bathroom ready for your personal touches. Downtown location, close to NYC bus and train. Parking in Municipal lot( permit thru township ).

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
49 SUMMIT AVE
49 North Summit Avenue, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
Beautiful unit with in-town location. Open layout - gourmet eat-in kitchen opens to LR. 2 BRs & 2 Full Bath on 2nd flr. Fin lower level with 9' ceiings & full bath, perfect home office or family rm. AVAIL 8/1/2020.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
290 ESSEX ST
290 Essex St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Renovated (2014) 1st floor unit in the heart of downtown Millburn.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
55 SUMMIT AVE
55 Summit Avenue, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautifully maintained & cared for 2 bedroom 2ndfl apt in a 2 family w/Eat-in-Kitchen w/newer SS appliances dishwasher, Gas Stove, & Refrigerator. Granite counter tops & plenty of maple cabinetry. CAC Newer stack-able washer/dryer in EIK.
Results within 5 miles of Short Hills
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Summit
Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
945 sqft
Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Madison
Towne Gardens Apartments
17 Madison Ave, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
990 sqft
Come home to a spacious townhouse located on large, beautifully landscaped, park-like grounds. Each of our two-bedroom townhomes come with a garage and features a modern kitchen with a refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
8 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1120 sqft
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:16 AM
6 Units Available
Summit
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1000 sqft
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
20 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
940 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
25 Units Available
Florham Park
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,948
1216 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
17 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
964 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
19 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
1281 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
3 Units Available
East Hanover
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1421 sqft
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:06 AM
$
8 Units Available
Summit
Constantine Village
26 Constantine Place, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
880 sqft
Constantine Village is located in the picturesque community of Summit, NJ. Residents enjoy lush landscaping within a quiet, peaceful environment.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Short Hills, NJ

2 bedroom apartments in Short Hills are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Short Hills near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Short Hills that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

