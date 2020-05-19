14 F Street

Amenities

2020 Summer Rental $4000 a week. Ocean Block. Home is pristine and newly renovated, just 2 houses off the ocean and directly across from beach access and lifeguards. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, sleeps 10 in real beds. Spacious fenced backyard with an enclosed outdoor shower, screened in porch and new second floor deck with ocean views. Off street parking for 4 cars. Weeks available June 27-Labor day. Central Air, Washer and Dryer, Second Refrigerator, Cable, WiFi. No groups, families please. No smoking or Pets. 6 Beach Badges included. One half mile from Seaside Heights Boardwalk.