Seaside Park, NJ
14 F Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

14 F Street

14 F St · (732) 881-2459
Location

14 F St, Seaside Park, NJ 08752

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
2020 Summer Rental $4000 a week. Ocean Block. Home is pristine and newly renovated, just 2 houses off the ocean and directly across from beach access and lifeguards. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, sleeps 10 in real beds. Spacious fenced backyard with an enclosed outdoor shower, screened in porch and new second floor deck with ocean views. Off street parking for 4 cars. Weeks available June 27-Labor day. Central Air, Washer and Dryer, Second Refrigerator, Cable, WiFi. No groups, families please. No smoking or Pets. 6 Beach Badges included. One half mile from Seaside Heights Boardwalk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 F Street have any available units?
14 F Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 F Street have?
Some of 14 F Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 F Street currently offering any rent specials?
14 F Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 F Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 F Street is pet friendly.
Does 14 F Street offer parking?
Yes, 14 F Street does offer parking.
Does 14 F Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 F Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 F Street have a pool?
No, 14 F Street does not have a pool.
Does 14 F Street have accessible units?
No, 14 F Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14 F Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 F Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 F Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 F Street has units with air conditioning.
