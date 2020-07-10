/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:54 PM
165 Apartments for rent in Sea Girt, NJ with washer-dryer
Last updated July 9 at 10:14pm
Sea Girt
508 Crescent Parkway
508 Crescent Pkwy, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL available 8/1 to 8/15 for $8,000. 5 BEACH BADGES are included. Spacious and open family room, dining area and kitchen is great for entertaining.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Sea Girt
204 Beacon Boulevard
204 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Winter Rental available 9/19/20-5/15/21. Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath cottage with eat in kitchen, living room, enclosed front porch and updated appliances. Just 2 blocks to the beach! Parking for 4 cars. No smoking!
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Sea Girt
108 Neptune Place
108 Neptune Place, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
3480 sqft
Still looking to spend your vacation in Sea Girt? This is the first time ever being offered as a summer rental and yes it has a in-ground heated saltwater pool with a Cabana and bath.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Sea Girt
2 New York Boulevard
2 New York Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
ALREDY RENTED FOR AUGUST.BEST BEACH BLOCK LOCATION! OCEANSIDE & OCEANVIEWS! GORGEOUS STREET, ONE HOUSE IN FROM OCEAN & BOARDS. PLENTY OF DRIVEWAY PARKING, 4-LEVELS OF LIVING FOR SUMMER ENTERTAINING & ENJOYMENT.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Sea Girt
306 Philadelphia Boulevard
306 Philadelphia Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2896 sqft
Available 8/1 to 8/15 for $15K. Rent includes all utilities plus the use of 4 beach badges.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Sea Girt
105 The Terrace
105 The Terrace, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$9,900
4396 sqft
Wonderful Waterfront WEEKLY Rental avail 8/12 onward for $9,900/Week. Less than 100 yards to the beach.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Sea Girt
10 1st Avenue
10 1st Avenue, Sea Girt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
This is only a WINTER RENTAL...absolutely no summer months are available! Starting SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 ending JUNE 23, 2021 FOR 0NLY 9 MONTHS! Beautifully decorated warm and inviting.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Sea Girt
501 Beacon Boulevard
501 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2037 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/19-9/14 for $10,500 or $3,250/week (2-week minimum). Can be unfurnished or furnished. Enjoy this 4 bedroom 2.5 baths Sea Girt home located on oversized 50 x 200 lot.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Sea Girt
1003 Ocean Avenue
1003 Ocean Avenue, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$50,000
Private, Peaceful, Perfect ~ An amazing location for your vacation! A Spectacular Beach House Nestled in the Sand only accessible by a private lane. This is the first time ever being offered as a summer rental. August $50,000 & September $35,000.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Sea Girt
316 Washington Boulevard
316 Washington Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
Summer in Sea Girt. This home is new to the rental market. Offering 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths you will have plenty of room to relax and enjoy your summer vacation.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Sea Girt
7 Philadelphia Boulevard
7 Philadelphia Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
AVAILABLBE FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST--BEST BEACH BLOCK!! QUIET DEAD-END STREET, DIRECT BEACH/BOARDWALK ACCESS, 2 HOUSES FROM BEACH. 3-LEVELS OF LIVING, FAMILY ROOM/KITCHEN OPEN TO REAR DECK/FOR OUTSIDE DINING, BBQ'G.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Sea Girt
407 Chicago Boulevard
407 Chicago Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Fully remodeled ''open concept'' Colonial w/bluestone ''rocking chair'' porch, 4 blocks to Sea Girt Beach, Lg LR & DR, EI-Kitchen w/granite counters and stainless steel appliances and opens to oversized family room with 60 inch TV and sofa bed.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Sea Girt
3 Beacon Boulevard
3 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$57,500
SPECTACULAR AUGUST RENTAL AVAILABLE ~ Located a whisper away from the beach, boardwalk and concession stand on one of Sea Girts most lively streets.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Sea Girt
316 New York Boulevard
316 New York Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
HOUSE NOT AVAILABLE FOR SUMMER RENTAL Charming Beach cottage available for the winter. $1,800.00 Central location between the beach and town. Near Baltimore Park. Two first floor bedrooms and bath. Two second floor bedrooms and bath.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Sea Girt
303 Bell Place
303 Bell Place, Sea Girt, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1690 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL available 9/1/20 to 6/30/21 for $2,500/month. This updated and expanded cape is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the quaint beach town of Sea Girt for the school year.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Sea Girt
637 Beacon Boulevard
637 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1680 sqft
Waterfront furnished WINTER RENTAL avail 9/15/20 to 5/21/21 for $2,200. Gorgeous water views and cool breezes from Wreck Pond. Enjoy the open family room with wood burning fireplace! Large deck overlooking the water has propane grill and table set.
Results within 1 mile of Sea Girt
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Spring Lake
508 Passaic Avenue
508 Passaic Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Summer rental 2020 - August availability - 2 or 3 week minimum: August 8-15, August 15-22, August 22-29, 5,500 per week. Lovely Spring Lake Beach Cottage - 1/2 block to the Lake, 2 blocks to town, stores and train station nearby.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Manasquan
393 E Virginia Avenue
393 East Virginia Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL avail 9/15/20 - 5/15/21. '' Fabulous center hall colonial is near parks, marina, beach, broadwalk and town! Hardwood floors, spacious rooms, and a nice backyard with a large deck and enclosed outdoor shower.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Manasquan
38 Ocean Avenue
38 Ocean Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
5000 sqft
Luxurious summer rental with spectacular water views. This home has so much to offer words cannot describe this incredible property. Close to all major highways, train station and all that Manasquan has to offer....
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Spring Lake Heights
407 8th Avenue
407 8th Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1437 sqft
An amazing Winter Rental in a sought after Spring Lake Heights neighborhood! (flexible for September 1 to June 15th) This charming and spacious ranch straight out of a magazine offers the complete package.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Manasquan
313 1st Avenue
313 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
800 sqft
Awesome Beach Cottage literally right across the street from the beach! This is the perfect place for your family's vacation at Manasquan Beach! This 3-bedroom/1-bath ranch has enough parking for 4 cars, has stackable washer/dryer (+ additional
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Spring Lake Heights
53 Dogwood Drive
53 Dogwood Drive, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
This ANNUAL RENTAL is in the perfect location in the community overlooking the 10th fairway and its fountains! Enjoy the Fairway Mews lifestyle in the spacious 3 BR, 2.5 Bath townhome with attached garage.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Spring Lake Heights
814 Shore Road
814 Shore Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1200 sqft
3 BR Summer two week rental. ONLY AVAILABLE FOR ONE TWO WEEK PERIOD EITHER 7/18 to 8/1 OR 7/25 to 8/8 or 8/1-8/15. $6,500 for two weeks, includes utilities. Lovely Beach Cottage in Spring Lake Heights. Close to South end SL Beaches.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
Spring Lake Heights
605 Ocean Avenue
605 Ocean Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
The ultimate Oceanfront beach house! This 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bath three level home with expansive balconies overlooking the ocean is available bi-weekly or monthly.
