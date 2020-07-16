24 HIGHLAND CROSS

Amenities

Renovated apartment located in the heart of downtown Rutherford. Walking distance to mass transportation - NJ Transit bus or train, downtown shopping and restaurants. Centrally located to access all major highways State Route 17 and 3, Garden State Parkway and NJ Turnpike. This 1150 sq. ft. apartment features 2 Bedrooms, large Living Room and completely renovated Kitchen and Bathroom. Freshly painted, new wall to wall carpets, double insulated windows and central air conditioning. Laundry on site, use of rear yard and on street parking. Owner holds NJ Real Estate License.