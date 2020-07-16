All apartments in Rutherford
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:30 PM

24 HIGHLAND CROSS

24 Highland Cross · (201) 659-8600
Location

24 Highland Cross, Rutherford, NJ 07070
Rutherford

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Renovated apartment located in the heart of downtown Rutherford. Walking distance to mass transportation - NJ Transit bus or train, downtown shopping and restaurants. Centrally located to access all major highways State Route 17 and 3, Garden State Parkway and NJ Turnpike. This 1150 sq. ft. apartment features 2 Bedrooms, large Living Room and completely renovated Kitchen and Bathroom. Freshly painted, new wall to wall carpets, double insulated windows and central air conditioning. Laundry on site, use of rear yard and on street parking. Owner holds NJ Real Estate License.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 HIGHLAND CROSS have any available units?
24 HIGHLAND CROSS has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 HIGHLAND CROSS have?
Some of 24 HIGHLAND CROSS's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 HIGHLAND CROSS currently offering any rent specials?
24 HIGHLAND CROSS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 HIGHLAND CROSS pet-friendly?
No, 24 HIGHLAND CROSS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rutherford.
Does 24 HIGHLAND CROSS offer parking?
No, 24 HIGHLAND CROSS does not offer parking.
Does 24 HIGHLAND CROSS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 HIGHLAND CROSS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 HIGHLAND CROSS have a pool?
No, 24 HIGHLAND CROSS does not have a pool.
Does 24 HIGHLAND CROSS have accessible units?
No, 24 HIGHLAND CROSS does not have accessible units.
Does 24 HIGHLAND CROSS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 HIGHLAND CROSS has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 HIGHLAND CROSS have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24 HIGHLAND CROSS has units with air conditioning.
