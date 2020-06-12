/
2 bedroom apartments
466 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Runnemede, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
9 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
40 E. 6th Avenue
40 East 6th Avenue, Runnemede, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Visit this two bedroom unit located in Runnemede NJ. Unit includes one full bath, living room, kitchen, unfinished basement with washer and dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of Runnemede
Last updated April 9 at 02:34pm
4 Units Available
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
509 ROWAND AVENUE
509 Rowand Avenue, Glendora, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
680 sqft
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom for rent. Kitchens features granite and new cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Newly tiled shower and bath . Awesome yard for entertaining. NTN required and good credit required.
Results within 5 miles of Runnemede
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Last updated June 12 at 03:46pm
10 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
951 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1130 sqft
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
12 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
23 Units Available
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
900 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
54 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
17 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1174 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
70 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 02:12pm
2 Units Available
Red Bank Run Townhomes
701 W Red Bank Ave, Woodbury, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
840 sqft
A pet-friendly community with spacious townhomes. Just minutes from I-295 and 20 minutes from Downtown Philadelphia. Private entrances, lots of storage space and ample green space.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
18 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Last updated June 11 at 06:42pm
2 Units Available
Echelon Glen
314 Echelon Rd, Echelon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
Welcome to Echelon Glen, a community for comfortable and convenient living just minutes to Philadelphia.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
11 Units Available
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
784 sqft
Offering both one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Stratford, New Jersey, Brookview Manor Apartments is committed to going above and beyond. Nestled on sprawling green lawns, our community offers a myriad of amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
Timber Ridge LLC
801 W Park Ave, Lindenwold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1160 sqft
Crafted to enhance your lifestyle, the incredible amenities at Timber Ridge will help you live your best life.
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Haddon Knolls
405 North White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Knolls in Haddon Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 09:13am
Contact for Availability
Westwood Court
601 Tatum Street, Woodbury, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
This property is situated in the 08096 area of Woodbury. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has in store. Experience a new standard at Westwood Court Apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1161 Madison Ave A
1161 Madison Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Unit A Available 06/13/20 Madison A - Property Id: 287505 Beautiful two bedroom apartment on the first floor of a duplex. Basement is available for storage with full-sized washer and dryer. Private, fenced-in yard. Tenant pays gas and electric.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Harrison Ave 2Z
705 Harrison Ave, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
RENOVATED 2 BR APT FOR RENT COLLINGSWOOD NJ - Property Id: 286543 --NO BROKER FEE-- --BRAND NEW RENOVATED-- --UPGRADED-- --WATER INCLUDED-- --ON SITE LAUNDRY-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --SUNNY AND SPACIOUS-- --CLOSET SPACE-- --SMALL PET FRIENDLY-- --SS
