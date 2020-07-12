Apartment List
172 Apartments for rent in Rumson, NJ with parking

172 Apartments for rent in Rumson, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rumson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...

1 Unit Available
31 Oakes Road
31 Oakes Road, Rumson, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$40,000
SUMMER RENTAL! Beginning July 15, 20202 month minimum $40,000 per month.July 15, 2020 to September 15, 2020.Beautiful Waterfront, Fenced-In Pool. French Doors lead to a Lovely Patio for all your outdoor enjoyment. A short distance to Beach.

1 Unit Available
21 Holly Street
21 Holly Street, Rumson, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
2500 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION BEAUTIFULLY CRAFTED BY ATLANTIC BUILDERS!! 2500 sq. ft. of luxury plus additional living space in finished lower level w/ full bath.

1 Unit Available
65 E River Road
65 East River Road, Rumson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath END UNIT condo available for rent!.

1 Unit Available
66 Waterman Avenue
66 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2020 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL WITH RIVER VIEWS! Available Sept 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, located in the West Park section of Rumson, overlooking the Shrewsbury River.
Results within 1 mile of Rumson

1 Unit Available
Little Silver
41 Seven Bridges Road
41 Seven Bridges Road, Little Silver, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2276 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL- Enjoy the sunset on your large patio overlooking park like settings with pond. 4 Large Bedrooms and Updated 2.1 bath Expanded Ranch. Hardwood floors, throughout, finished basement.

1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
3 Willow Way
3 Willow Way, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
THE LIVING IS EASY in this meticulously maintained and updated Custom home in Northern Sea Bright. Enjoy the Ocean AND River views from the multiple decks. Hardwood flooring is spread throughout the living space and three bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
Little Silver
530 Little Silver Point Road
530 Little Silver Point Road, Little Silver, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
7400 sqft
**ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY** For those who want an exceptional custom built waterfront home with dock & boat ramp in one of the most coveted locations! Situated on 2.

1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
31 Center Street
31 Center Street, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1100 sqft
Available September, the best month of the year! Spend your mornings overlooking the Shrewsbury River and your evening watching incredible sunsets. ''The Crows Nest'' as it's called has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
610 Ocean Avenue
610 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
Spend Local's summer in Sea Bright. Beautiful ocean view 4 bedroom winter rental available Sept 15, located directly across from the beach. Spacious duplex home with 4 baths, driveway for parking.

1 Unit Available
Oceanport
92 Gooseneck Point Road
92 Gooseneck Point Road, Oceanport, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4948 sqft
Enjoy the summer or the year in this fabulous custom home w/unobstructed views of the Shrewsbury River, amazing sunsets & cool salty breezes! 5 Bedrooms,3 full & 2 half baths, hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan w/expansive water views!

1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
1072 Ocean Avenue
1072 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Live at the beach! Amazing location!!Cozy one bedroom apartment in the heart of Sea Bright across the street from the public beach. Close to high speed ferry to NYC. No pets, no smokers. Call today!

1 Unit Available
Little Silver
86 Silverside Avenue
86 Silverside Avenue, Little Silver, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
5500 sqft
New-Yorkers... run don't walk... to escape in this wonderful summer monthly retreat. UNDER 10min to BEACHES! 10min to SeaStreak Ferry to NYC in 45min.

1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
552 Ocean Avenue
552 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Winter Rental! Live at the beach in this Sea Bright gem of a home with amazing natural light and spectacular ocean views. Kitchen and baths have just been updated and the main level offers hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
5 Marius Lane
5 Marius Lane, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Live in gorgeous Sea Bright this winter. Adorable super clean 1 bedroom located just steps from the beach. Small dog permitted on a case by case basis. Available 9/21/2020 thru 6/10/2021.

1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
26 Beach Street
26 Beach Street, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
SUMMER RENTAL - Available September 1 $4000. Enjoy the wonderful beach, water views and all the fun Sea Bright offers from this updated 3 bedroom spacious seaside colonial. Freshly painted and hard wood floors throughout. Updated kitchen and baths.

1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
26 Park Road
26 Park Road, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL! Available August 1st- August 31st. Outstanding architectural detail and fine craftsmanship evident through-out. Solid energy efficient home built with Pella windows.

1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
314 Ocean Avenue
314 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$40,000
Enjoy your summer in historical Sea Bright between the Shrewsbury River and the beach, this beautiful waterfront home is graced with stunning sunrises each morning and sunsets in the evening.

1 Unit Available
Little Silver
55 Cheshire Square
55 Cheshire Square, Little Silver, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Exceptional townhouse unit in Cheshire Square. Large living room overlooking atrium. Formal dining room. Eat-in kitchen. First floor master bedroom. Den with bookshelves. Large storage room on 2nd floor. Handy to town center.

1 Unit Available
Little Silver
300 Rumson Road
300 Rumson Road, Little Silver, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
4545 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL available in desirable Little Silver! Spacious 4-5 Bedroom Colonial loaded with Character situated on approx. 2 acres of park like property.

1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
1566 Ocean Avenue
1566 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Luxurious living nestled along the widest part of the Shrewsbury River. The charm of the Jersey Shore meets modern convenience in the custom designed home in Sea Bright. Open floor plan, 7 decks with panoramic views and ever changing sunsets.

1 Unit Available
Fair Haven
20 Rustic Terrace
20 Rustic Terrace, Fair Haven, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
Welcome to this spectacular newly renovated shore colonial located on a quiet and scenic cul-de-sac. Offering 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths, a fully finished basement, screened in porch, home office and an extensive outdoor area.

1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
596 Ocean Avenue
596 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great ANNUAL rental in North Sea Bright. Fabulous oceanfront home with 4 decks. Plenty of parking and private access to beach. Two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Bonus room on round floor for storage. Washer dryer. Available 9/1/2020.
Results within 5 miles of Rumson
Verified

10 Units Available
Long Branch City
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,106
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

7 Units Available
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,024
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1346 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rumson, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rumson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

