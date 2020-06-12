/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:29 PM
244 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Roselle, NJ
Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
Roselle
92 Units Available
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Elmora
4 Units Available
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roselle
1 Unit Available
1126 Drake Avenue
1126 Drake Avenue, Roselle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
675 sqft
2 bed 1 bath updated apartment 1 block from bustop, 1 block from groceries, updated and only two blocks from the upcoming linden station shopping development! Application: https://www.hemlane.
Results within 1 mile of Roselle
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1120 sqft
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
6 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
700 sqft
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
Elmora
7 Units Available
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1138 sqft
Known for exceptional amenities and oversized floor plans, Chilton Towers puts city living on the map.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Elmora
4 Units Available
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Last updated May 13 at 08:55pm
Elmora
Contact for Availability
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
100 LUTTGEN PL A-4
100 Luttgen Place, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
SOHO STYLE LIVING MINUTES FROM MANHATTAN! Spacious, immaculate 2 Beds /1Bath condo totally renovated with the luxury and Ambiance you can ask for.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Roselle Park
1 Unit Available
111 ROOSEVELT ST
111 Roosevelt Street, Roselle Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Adorable 2 Bedroom Pet Friendly Apartment. Features: 3rd Floor Walk Up, 2 Bedrooms ( one small), Eat in Kitchen, Bathroom, Living Room, Wall to Wall Carpet, Water Included in Rent, Storage, Parking & more.......
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1225 E HENRY ST
1225 East Henry Street, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom, bath, large kitchen and living room. All new appliances and an open concept kitchen with granite counter top. Washer and Dryer Hookups in Unit. This apartment is located only 0.2 miles from Linden Train Station!!!!
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Roselle Park
1 Unit Available
333 SEATON AVE
333 Seaton Avenue, Roselle Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Bright & spacious 2 Bedroom/1 Bath 2nd Flr Apt in convenient Roselle Park. Unit boasts Eat-In Kitchen, Living rm big enough to include a Dining area, 2 Bedrooms, additional room suitable for an office plus a light filled & heated Sun Room.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
433 ROSEHILL PL
433 Rosehill Place, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Newly renovated 2 BR 2nd flr. apt. Tenant pays own utilities & provides own refridge. No washing mach. allowed in the apt. Pet restriction & $100. pet security required. NTN report required
Results within 5 miles of Roselle
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1393 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
2 Units Available
Maple Gardens
12 Marshall St, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with tile flooring, dining rooms, window coverings, tubs and eat-in kitchens. Close proximity to University Middle School and greater Newark.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Colonia
1 Unit Available
Queens Gardens Apartments
3 Ronald Dr, Avenel, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
880 sqft
Welcome to Queens Gardens, a centrally located apartment community with convenient access to the Garden State Parkway, the New Jersey Turnpike and Routes 1 & 9, 27 and 35 (St. Georges Avenue).
Last updated March 5 at 10:55pm
Carteret
Contact for Availability
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
Westminster
15 Units Available
Vermella Union
2 Vermella Way, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1199 sqft
Welcome to a lifestyle so awesome you’ll be pinching yourself to make sure you’re not dreaming. Explore homes with sprawling living spaces and sleek style, and an amenity package with 65,000 SF of sheer resident indulgence.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
2 Units Available
24 Springfield Avenue
24 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1570 sqft
Located in the historic town of Cranford, 24 Springfield Ave is a vintage mid-rise featuring all the modern furnishings one would hope for in a new home. Located on the Rahway River the views from most apartment homes are a feast for the eyes.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
Baltusrol Apartments
541 Morris Ave, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
790 sqft
Why would you consider living anywhere else? Baltusrol Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments situated in a park like setting with lush landscaping and friendly neighbors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elizabeth Port
1 Unit Available
515 Elizabeth Ave
515 Elizabeth Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
A spacious luxurious 2 bedroom 1 full bathroom - Property Id: 157212 A spacious luxurious 2 bedroom 1 full bathroom porch to facing front of the building located near Newark Airport, major highways (NJ TPK, 78, Pulaski, 1&9!), and public
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dayton - Weequahic Park
1 Unit Available
1341 North Ave 1a
1341 North Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful 2 br apt in unit laundry all utilities - Property Id: 276053 =2 bedrooms= =All utilities included= =First floor= =Laundry in unit= =Sunny and spacious= =Parking available $75= =Pets $250 upfront $35 per month= =Landlord requires 600
