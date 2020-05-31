All apartments in Roosevelt
23 Homestead Lane
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:36 PM

23 Homestead Lane

23 Homestead Lane · (917) 324-2423
Location

23 Homestead Lane, Roosevelt, NJ 08555

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently renovated 3 bedroom ranch with an open bright and airy floor plan. Featuring modern wood floors, stunning kitchen with Dekton stone counter-tops, glass tile back-splash, and stainless steel appliances. Living-dining combo and living room with wood-burning fireplace with brick mantle surrounding.Family room has huge windows that oversee the park like yard setting, Another room that can be used as a study/office or a 4th bedroom. 1 unfinished room in the back can be converted into nice Sun room, 1 car attached garage, close to shops and major transportation. Come and enjoy the country living and tranquility this home has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Homestead Lane have any available units?
23 Homestead Lane has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Homestead Lane have?
Some of 23 Homestead Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Homestead Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23 Homestead Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Homestead Lane pet-friendly?
No, 23 Homestead Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roosevelt.
Does 23 Homestead Lane offer parking?
Yes, 23 Homestead Lane does offer parking.
Does 23 Homestead Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Homestead Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Homestead Lane have a pool?
No, 23 Homestead Lane does not have a pool.
Does 23 Homestead Lane have accessible units?
No, 23 Homestead Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Homestead Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Homestead Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Homestead Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Homestead Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
