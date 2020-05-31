23 Homestead Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently renovated 3 bedroom ranch with an open bright and airy floor plan. Featuring modern wood floors, stunning kitchen with Dekton stone counter-tops, glass tile back-splash, and stainless steel appliances. Living-dining combo and living room with wood-burning fireplace with brick mantle surrounding.Family room has huge windows that oversee the park like yard setting, Another room that can be used as a study/office or a 4th bedroom. 1 unfinished room in the back can be converted into nice Sun room, 1 car attached garage, close to shops and major transportation. Come and enjoy the country living and tranquility this home has to offer.