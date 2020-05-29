147 E MAIN ST

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Recently renovated 3 bedrooms, 1.1 Bath for rent, available June 1st, 2020. The interested party must have their NTN (National Tenant Network) application prior to scheduling a tour of the house. Tenant responsible for Real Estate Agency fee (1 Month). Pets OK, Breed, and quantity restrictions. Interested parties must be actively employed and provide supporting documentation, credit score will be checked. Anyone over the age of 18 must complete the NTN Application. Showings will be limited to two people at a time, Gloves & Mask are must before accessing the unit, no exceptions. Tenant responsible for first $100 of repair. Off-Street Parking only. Tenant responsible for all utilities.