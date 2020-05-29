All apartments in Rockaway
Find more places like 147 E MAIN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockaway, NJ
/
147 E MAIN ST
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:44 AM

147 E MAIN ST

147 E Main St · (973) 625-0450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rockaway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

147 E Main St, Rockaway, NJ 07866

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Recently renovated 3 bedrooms, 1.1 Bath for rent, available June 1st, 2020. The interested party must have their NTN (National Tenant Network) application prior to scheduling a tour of the house. Tenant responsible for Real Estate Agency fee (1 Month). Pets OK, Breed, and quantity restrictions. Interested parties must be actively employed and provide supporting documentation, credit score will be checked. Anyone over the age of 18 must complete the NTN Application. Showings will be limited to two people at a time, Gloves & Mask are must before accessing the unit, no exceptions. Tenant responsible for first $100 of repair. Off-Street Parking only. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 E MAIN ST have any available units?
147 E MAIN ST has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 147 E MAIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
147 E MAIN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 E MAIN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 147 E MAIN ST is pet friendly.
Does 147 E MAIN ST offer parking?
Yes, 147 E MAIN ST does offer parking.
Does 147 E MAIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 E MAIN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 E MAIN ST have a pool?
No, 147 E MAIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 147 E MAIN ST have accessible units?
No, 147 E MAIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 147 E MAIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 E MAIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 E MAIN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 E MAIN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 147 E MAIN ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rockaway 1 BedroomsRockaway 2 Bedrooms
Rockaway Apartments with ParkingRockaway Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockaway Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJ
East Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJ
Somerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJWarwick, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegeHudson County Community College
New Jersey City University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity