971 Lily Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

Commuter best choice, Family living,Shopping convenience. Best location for this 3 bedroom in Sought after Point De Jardin. Laminate wood floor all over the house. Amenities are the Community Pool, Tennis, Basketball Court and Playground. Commuter friendly close to NYC bus, Costco, restaurants, and shopping. Great Marlboro school system.Per existing tenant request:showing the condo please make sure everyone wears, face mask, gloves, takes off their shoes or wear shoe booties and not to touch switches or knobs/handles unless new gloves are worn.