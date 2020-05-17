All apartments in Robertsville
Find more places like 971 Lily Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Robertsville, NJ
/
971 Lily Court
Last updated May 17 2020 at 11:05 PM

971 Lily Court

971 Lily Court · (732) 972-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Robertsville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

971 Lily Court, Robertsville, NJ 07751
Robertsville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1590 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Commuter best choice, Family living,Shopping convenience. Best location for this 3 bedroom in Sought after Point De Jardin. Laminate wood floor all over the house. Amenities are the Community Pool, Tennis, Basketball Court and Playground. Commuter friendly close to NYC bus, Costco, restaurants, and shopping. Great Marlboro school system.Per existing tenant request:showing the condo please make sure everyone wears, face mask, gloves, takes off their shoes or wear shoe booties and not to touch switches or knobs/handles unless new gloves are worn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 971 Lily Court have any available units?
971 Lily Court has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 971 Lily Court have?
Some of 971 Lily Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 971 Lily Court currently offering any rent specials?
971 Lily Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 971 Lily Court pet-friendly?
No, 971 Lily Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Robertsville.
Does 971 Lily Court offer parking?
No, 971 Lily Court does not offer parking.
Does 971 Lily Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 971 Lily Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 971 Lily Court have a pool?
Yes, 971 Lily Court has a pool.
Does 971 Lily Court have accessible units?
No, 971 Lily Court does not have accessible units.
Does 971 Lily Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 971 Lily Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 971 Lily Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 971 Lily Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 971 Lily Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Robertsville 1 BedroomsRobertsville Apartments with Balcony
Robertsville Apartments with ParkingRobertsville Apartments with Pool
Robertsville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJ
Summit, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJLincroft, NJSomerville, NJWanamassa, NJ
Manasquan, NJMartinsville, NJRahway, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJOceanport, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Hudson County Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity