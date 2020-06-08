All apartments in Robertsville
Robertsville, NJ
440 Indigo Court
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:46 PM

440 Indigo Court

440 Indigo Court · (732) 972-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

440 Indigo Court, Robertsville, NJ 07751
Robertsville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Don't miss this gorgerous Endunit @ Point De Jardin: Open layout; Granite Countertops, Backsplash, Wood cabinets & SS Appliances in the remodeled Eat-in-Kitchen. Laminate Wood Flooring in whole house in the main level. Cathedral Ceiling & Walk-in Closet in the Master Bedroom; Master Bathroom with seperated Shower Stall & Tub. Amenities are the Community Pool, Tennis, Basketball Court, swimming pool and Playground. Commuter friendly close to Rt 9, Rt 18, Train, NYC bus, Costco, restaurants, and shopping. Award winning Marlboro school system. Per existing tenant request: showing the condo please make sure everyone wears, face mask, gloves, takes off their shoes or wear shoe booties and not to touch switches or knobs/handles unless new gloves are worn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Indigo Court have any available units?
440 Indigo Court has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 440 Indigo Court have?
Some of 440 Indigo Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Indigo Court currently offering any rent specials?
440 Indigo Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Indigo Court pet-friendly?
No, 440 Indigo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Robertsville.
Does 440 Indigo Court offer parking?
No, 440 Indigo Court does not offer parking.
Does 440 Indigo Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 Indigo Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Indigo Court have a pool?
Yes, 440 Indigo Court has a pool.
Does 440 Indigo Court have accessible units?
No, 440 Indigo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Indigo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Indigo Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Indigo Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 Indigo Court does not have units with air conditioning.
