440 Indigo Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

Don't miss this gorgerous Endunit @ Point De Jardin: Open layout; Granite Countertops, Backsplash, Wood cabinets & SS Appliances in the remodeled Eat-in-Kitchen. Laminate Wood Flooring in whole house in the main level. Cathedral Ceiling & Walk-in Closet in the Master Bedroom; Master Bathroom with seperated Shower Stall & Tub. Amenities are the Community Pool, Tennis, Basketball Court, swimming pool and Playground. Commuter friendly close to Rt 9, Rt 18, Train, NYC bus, Costco, restaurants, and shopping. Award winning Marlboro school system. Per existing tenant request: showing the condo please make sure everyone wears, face mask, gloves, takes off their shoes or wear shoe booties and not to touch switches or knobs/handles unless new gloves are worn.