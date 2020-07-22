1129 Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, NJ with washer-dryers
Man Ray, the Dada and Surrealist photographer and painter, relocated to partake in the art community in Ridgefield in 1913. From that point onward, his work was influenced by artists such as Wassily Kandinsky, Pablo Picasso, and Marcel Duchamp.
The borough of Ridgefield is located in Bergen County, New Jersey. From the 2010 census, the population was estimated to be just over 11,000. The highest average annual temperature is 84 degrees in July, while the lowest average yearly temperatures, around 25 degrees, occur in January, which means you'll get plenty of sun in the summer but be prepared for the snow in the winter! See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Ridgefield offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Ridgefield. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Ridgefield can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.