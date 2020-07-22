Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

1129 Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, NJ with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Ridgefield offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike r... Read Guide >

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
891 Maple Ave
891 Maple Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
First Floor -- Renovated and very spacious 2 Bedroom and full bath. Hardwood floors, central air, Modern eat-inkitchen. Formal dinning room with sliding door to beautiful large fenced in backyard great for family entertaining.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Ridgefield Heights
767 Bergen Blvd
767 Bergen Boulevard, Ridgefield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT IN TWO FAMILY HOME. NEWLY PAINTED AND NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. OPEN L-SHAPED LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM. SPACIOUS EAT-IN-KITCHEN WITH NEW REFRIGERATOR AND NEWER WALL OVEN, RANGE AND DISHWASHER.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgefield
Verified

1 of 17

39 Units Available
$
39 Units Available
Edgewater
Riello
99 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,874
1006 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,572
1355 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,095
1932 sqft
Incredible views of the Hudson River and close to Downtown Manhattan. On-site business center, kids playroom, concierge service, and steam room. Fabulous interiors with gourmet kitchens and lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 10

8 Units Available
$
8 Units Available
Edgewater
Infinity
340 Old River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,470
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1328 sqft
Our Edgewater apartments for rent near North Bergen, NJ put convenience, simplicity, and seamless living at your fingertips.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Fairview
475 Park Avenue 2
475 Park Avenue, Fairview, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
The Modern - Brand New ! - Property Id: 69938 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
226 Gorge Road 3
226 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,670
3/Bed 3/Bath - For Rent - Property Id: 43132 - No broker fee!!! - 1 Month free (Subject to change) - $1000 security deposit - Laundry In Unit !! - Amenities included brand new olympic size luxury pool/ 24/7 expansive gym/ sauna & steam room -

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
90 Gorge Rd 2202
90 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,979
1900 sqft
3/Bdrm - Penthouse - NYC & River Views ! - Property Id: 271240 - No Broker Fee - $1,000 Security Deposit. - Up to 2 Months Free (Depending On Lease Term) - Washer / Dryer In Unit.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
890 River Road 1
890 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
The Duchess Luxury Homes - Property Id: 60167 -No broker fee !!! -2 Months Free (SELECT UNITS/SUBJECT TO CHANGE ANYTIME) - $500 for applicants with good credit !! - Washer/Dryer in unit !!! - Brand New, Be the first to live in your next

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
201 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA 506
201 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1845 sqft
UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221806 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
506 Gorge Road 506
506 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
TOWN HOME/ UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221800 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
805 Gorge Road 805
805 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1060 sqft
Best Views of NYC Skyline/ NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163472 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
302 Gorge Road 302
302 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
BEST PRICES! UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221799 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
75 Gorge Road 5
75 Gorge Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
780 sqft
No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit - Property Id: 220954 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath stating at $2220. Gross.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Fairview
520 Cliff St
520 Cliff Street, Fairview, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1105 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION APARTMENTS ** NO BROKER FEES** - Property Id: 315505 520Views is a green, eco-friendly building located at 520 Cliff Street, in Fairview NJ.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
75 Gorge Road 701
75 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,560
780 sqft
No Broker Fee - Property Id: 220947 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath stating at $2220. Gross.

1 of 3

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
229 Columbia Ave
229 Columbia Ave, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1250 sqft
Large 1st floor level one bedroom available for rent. New appliances, fully renovated unit (Kitchen, Bathroom, Bedroom, living room, etc....) Tenant responsible for electric, water and gas (all utilities). Also comes with an new washer and dryer.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Palisades Park
411 E
411 E, Palisades Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
This apartment is perfect for you whether you are here for business or pleasure, I want to provide Furnished apartment for only monthly base Why you need to choose this apt? 1.Save Money 2.Stay like your real home 3.

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
154 PINE ST
154 Pine Street, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Want a New York view without burning a hole in your pocket? Look no further!! This well kept, ground level 2 bedroom apartment has an unobstructed view of the New York Skyline. Enjoy the view even more from your beautiful backyard.

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
9017 BERGENWOOD AVE
9017 Bergenwood Ave, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
503 sqft
Modern One bedroom condo in upper North Bergen, near Bergen County. Coin operated washer and dryer in building. No Pets. Will do credit check. Move in fees: $50 Application fee+ 1.5 Security + 1 Month rent. Heat and hot water included.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8609 KENNEDY BLVD
8609 John F Kennedy Boulevard, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2500 sqft
Welcome to a renovated 3 bed 2 bath in North Bergen right in front of public transportation. Be the first one to move in since renovation.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1407 88TH ST
1407 88th St, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,280
1900 sqft
New construction two family home. This unit is on the 1st floor with all the bells and whistles.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Little Ferry
269 MAIN ST
269 Main Street, Little Ferry, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1600 sqft
Amazing townhouse style rental community in the heart of Little Ferry, surrounded by private, parklike gardens and barbecue area, common area for tenants only. The Apt is a duplex layout.

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Palisades Park
215 9th St
215 9th Street, Palisades Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Renovated apartment on a quiet residential street in a highly desirable section of Palisades Park.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
801 EDGEWOOD LANE
801 Edgewood Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
2748 sqft
**NO SECURITY DEPOSIT UPFRONT**New Construction townhome boasting 2900 sqft of high end living space that will surely impress.
City Guide for Ridgefield, NJ

Man Ray, the Dada and Surrealist photographer and painter, relocated to partake in the art community in Ridgefield in 1913. From that point onward, his work was influenced by artists such as Wassily Kandinsky, Pablo Picasso, and Marcel Duchamp.

The borough of Ridgefield is located in Bergen County, New Jersey. From the 2010 census, the population was estimated to be just over 11,000. The highest average annual temperature is 84 degrees in July, while the lowest average yearly temperatures, around 25 degrees, occur in January, which means you'll get plenty of sun in the summer but be prepared for the snow in the winter! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Ridgefield, NJ

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Ridgefield offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Ridgefield. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Ridgefield can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

