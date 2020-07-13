738 Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, NJ with parking

Man Ray, the Dada and Surrealist photographer and painter, relocated to partake in the art community in Ridgefield in 1913. From that point onward, his work was influenced by artists such as Wassily Kandinsky, Pablo Picasso, and Marcel Duchamp.

The borough of Ridgefield is located in Bergen County, New Jersey. From the 2010 census, the population was estimated to be just over 11,000. The highest average annual temperature is 84 degrees in July, while the lowest average yearly temperatures, around 25 degrees, occur in January, which means you'll get plenty of sun in the summer but be prepared for the snow in the winter!