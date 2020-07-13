738 Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, NJ with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
13 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
659 Shaler Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside Village Apartments in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ridgefield Heights
Hillside Village
596 Bruce St, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
858 sqft
Hillside Village is located right in the center of the action in suburban Ridgefield, NJ.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Ridgefield Heights
767 Bergen Blvd
767 Bergen Boulevard, Ridgefield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT IN TWO FAMILY HOME. NEWLY PAINTED AND NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. OPEN L-SHAPED LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM. SPACIOUS EAT-IN-KITCHEN WITH NEW REFRIGERATOR AND NEWER WALL OVEN, RANGE AND DISHWASHER.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
891 Maple Ave
891 Maple Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
First Floor -- Renovated and very spacious 2 Bedroom and full bath. Hardwood floors, central air, Modern eat-inkitchen. Formal dinning room with sliding door to beautiful large fenced in backyard great for family entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgefield
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Edgewater
Infinity
340 Old River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,620
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1328 sqft
Our Edgewater apartments for rent near North Bergen, NJ put convenience, simplicity, and seamless living at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
36 Units Available
Edgewater
Riello
99 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,907
1006 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,604
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,904
1932 sqft
Incredible views of the Hudson River and close to Downtown Manhattan. On-site business center, kids playroom, concierge service, and steam room. Fabulous interiors with gourmet kitchens and lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Ridgefield Park
Maple Court
25 Teaneck Road, Ridgefield Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come to Maple Court Apartments and see if we have the apartment for you. We offer new euro-style kitchens with new appliances such as microwaves, and air conditioning.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1285 15th St 7
1285 15th Street, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
2 Bedrooms
Ask
POPULAR HIGH RISE WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Property Id: 180254 *All utilities included* *First parking space included* *Pool* Popular high rise in the sought after area of Fort Lee, NJ.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
75 Gorge Road 5
75 Gorge Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
780 sqft
No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit - Property Id: 220954 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath stating at $2220. Gross.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ridgefield Park
156 TEANECK RD
156 Teaneck Road, Ridgefield Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
!! RIDGEFIELD PARK'S FULL HOUSE/DUPLEX FOR LEASE BUILT NEXT DOOR TO AN ORIGINAL HOUSE!! Take the opportunity to live in this Charming Gem in the residential area of Ridgefield Park! This multi-level gem offers you an open Living Room / Dining Room,

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
410 GORGE RD
410 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Recently renovated apartment, freshly painted, new kitchen with new appliances (refrigerator & stove). Tenant responsible for heat, gas, and electric. Landlord provides water. Sorry, no pets.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1407 88TH ST
1407 88th St, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,280
1900 sqft
New construction two family home. This unit is on the 1st floor with all the bells and whistles.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
506 Gorge Road 506
506 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
TOWN HOME/ UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221800 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
201 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA 506
201 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1845 sqft
UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221806 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
302 Gorge Road 302
302 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
BEST PRICES! UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221799 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
75 Gorge Road 701
75 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,560
780 sqft
No Broker Fee - Property Id: 220947 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath stating at $2220. Gross.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1502 91ST ST
1502 91st Street, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
!! MAKE YOUR NEXT MOVE TO THIS RENOVATED 1ST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM UNIT IN NORTH BERGEN !! Located right between Columbia Ave & Grand Ave, this ideally located unit provides you with ample community amenities to enjoy from like shops, banks, restaurants,

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Palisades Park
269 Glen Ave
269 Glen Avenue, Palisades Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
3500 sqft
Beautiful oversized almost new duplex on most prestigious street in Palisades Park w/ approximately 3500 square feet in living space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Little Ferry
269 MAIN ST
269 Main Street, Little Ferry, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1600 sqft
Amazing townhouse style rental community in the heart of Little Ferry, surrounded by private, parklike gardens and barbecue area, common area for tenants only. The Apt is a duplex layout.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
801 EDGEWOOD LANE
801 Edgewood Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
2748 sqft
**NO SECURITY DEPOSIT UPFRONT**New Construction townhome boasting 2900 sqft of high end living space that will surely impress.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ridgefield Park
68 CHRISTIE ST
68 Christie Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Spacious two bedroom apartment with dining room, kitchen, living room updated bathrooms. Finished basement with separate entrance with full bath. Use of fenced in large yard plus 2 car garage and additional 5 parking spaces.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
9252 KENNEDY BLVD
9252 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1631 sqft
Beautiful elevator building offering one of the largest homes... spiraling 1631sqft with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths home one block away from Hudson Park & NYC bus transportation. Home features oversized windows & plenty of natural light.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
455 Columbia Ave
455 Columbia Avenue, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH 2 BEDROOMS, FULL FINSHED BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH, KITCHEN WITH DOOR TO YARD AND GARAGE WHICH IS INCLUDED. WALK TO NYC TRANSPORTATION, SHOPS AND MUCH MORE.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
300 Winston Dr
300 Winston Dr, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Doorman Condo Renovated - Property Id: 211095 Enjoy Resort Style Luxury Living 20 min from NYC. Well Maintained Completely Renovated Condo in a Luxury High-Rise Elevator Building. Perfect Layout with Spacious Rooms.
City Guide for Ridgefield, NJ

Man Ray, the Dada and Surrealist photographer and painter, relocated to partake in the art community in Ridgefield in 1913. From that point onward, his work was influenced by artists such as Wassily Kandinsky, Pablo Picasso, and Marcel Duchamp.

The borough of Ridgefield is located in Bergen County, New Jersey. From the 2010 census, the population was estimated to be just over 11,000. The highest average annual temperature is 84 degrees in July, while the lowest average yearly temperatures, around 25 degrees, occur in January, which means you'll get plenty of sun in the summer but be prepared for the snow in the winter! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ridgefield, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ridgefield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

