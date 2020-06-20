21 Lakeside Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym new construction

Available 07/01/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION LUXURY APARTMENTS - Property Id: 274253



***NEW CONSTRUCTION BUILT 2020***



Lakeside residence is conveniently located within the downtown of Pompton Lakes, close to shopping, dining, entertainment and parks! Our new construction building offers quick access to route 23, 287 and 203.



Our units inside boast large windows and high walls that allow plenty of natural light into spacious meticulously designed interiors that showcase open concept modern kitchen / living areas. The kitchens were designed with dark quartz counter tops, contemporary white cabinetry, white back-splash and stainless steel appliances that compliment the modern design.

The bedrooms offer rambling space and closets that will WOW you ! The building offers, Washer and dryer included in every unit, FREE access to amenities that include a fitness center, business/ entertainment center, elevator, package drop off center, and much, much more!



We welcome pets ! :)

