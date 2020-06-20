All apartments in Pompton Lakes
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

21 Lakeside Ave

21 Lakeside Ave · (551) 245-4059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 Lakeside Ave, Pompton Lakes, NJ 07442
Pompton Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2250 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
new construction
Available 07/01/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION LUXURY APARTMENTS - Property Id: 274253

***NEW CONSTRUCTION BUILT 2020***

Lakeside residence is conveniently located within the downtown of Pompton Lakes, close to shopping, dining, entertainment and parks! Our new construction building offers quick access to route 23, 287 and 203.

Our units inside boast large windows and high walls that allow plenty of natural light into spacious meticulously designed interiors that showcase open concept modern kitchen / living areas. The kitchens were designed with dark quartz counter tops, contemporary white cabinetry, white back-splash and stainless steel appliances that compliment the modern design.
The bedrooms offer rambling space and closets that will WOW you ! The building offers, Washer and dryer included in every unit, FREE access to amenities that include a fitness center, business/ entertainment center, elevator, package drop off center, and much, much more!

We welcome pets ! :)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274253
Property Id 274253

(RLNE5846861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Lakeside Ave have any available units?
21 Lakeside Ave has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Lakeside Ave have?
Some of 21 Lakeside Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Lakeside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
21 Lakeside Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Lakeside Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Lakeside Ave is pet friendly.
Does 21 Lakeside Ave offer parking?
No, 21 Lakeside Ave does not offer parking.
Does 21 Lakeside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Lakeside Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Lakeside Ave have a pool?
No, 21 Lakeside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 21 Lakeside Ave have accessible units?
No, 21 Lakeside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Lakeside Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Lakeside Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Lakeside Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Lakeside Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
