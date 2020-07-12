Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:14 AM

187 Apartments for rent in Point Pleasant, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Point Pleasant apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant
2425 Bridge Avenue
2425 Bridge Avenue, Point Pleasant, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1000 sqft
This is the Window apartment. Second Floor features large family room w plenty of natural sun light. All new tile floor throughout. 2 large bedrooms and a full bath. Washer and dryer. Central air. Private parking w shed.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant
640 Delaware Avenue
640 Delaware Avenue, Point Pleasant, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Adorable Cape all gleaming hardwood flooring,New kitchen with dishwasher, gas stove, refrigerator double stainless steel sink, updated bathroom, laundry rom with washer/dryer, 2 bedrooms 1st level, 2 bedrooms upstairs share double closet, a/c units,

1 of 1

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant
1128 Borden Avenue
1128 Borden Avenue, Point Pleasant, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO PETS
Results within 1 mile of Point Pleasant

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1578 Harbor Boulevard 19
1578 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,697
824 sqft
NO BROKER FEE WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 222541 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE UPFRONT! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
900 Ocean Avenue
900 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
AUGUST BEACHFRONT BUILDING/POOLGourmet Grills Tiki Bar4 Beach Badges Included Fully Furnished Walking distance to all stores and Restaurants3 bdr 2 full 2 1/2 baths 3 balconiesBRING YOUR FLIP FLOPS, COCKTAILS, AND RELAX!!

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
319 Arnold Avenue
319 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Still time to book your summer vacation. Available in August, 16k monthly, 4,000 weekly, or $2,200 winter. 6 bedroom, 3 bath expanded ranch located in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach. Enjoy all the Jersey shore has to offer.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
1412 Ocean Avenue
1412 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
BEACH FRONT 3 bedroom 2 bath OCEAN FRONT weekly rental at ''THE BEACH HOUSE'' Saturday to Saturday rental. South of the Boardwalk. Outdoor eating area, grill and private beach access included. Two assigned off street parking spaces in private lot.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
812 Oak Terrace
812 Oak Terrace, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
Rental July 18- August 15 .Two week minimum $15,000. 5 Bedrooms,3 1/2 bath . A beautiful family home conveniently located in the ''library section'' of Point Pleasant Beach.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1555 Harbor Boulevard 26
1555 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 229159 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE UPFRONT! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Brielle
16 Mariners Bend
16 Mariners Bnd, Brielle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
ANNUAL RENTAL, available 8/1~ Idyllic lifestyle at Mariners Bend. Luxury 2 bedroom townhouse each bedroom is has its own full bath, main level has a powder room.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
100 Central Avenue Avenue
100 Central Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$4,900
Spend your Summer vacation at the Jersey Shore. Located a block away from Jenkinson's Boardwalk. beautiful beaches and inlet This newly renovated home has all that you need to enjoy your summer vacation.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
305 Baltimore Avenue
305 Baltimore Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
SUMMER RENTAL MONTHLY. Available September for $10,000. Fantastic beach getaway just 2 blocks to the beach! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a beautifully renovated kitchen with center island and granite counters, open floor plan and hardwood floors.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
632 Main Avenue
632 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Winter Rental! This is not an annual rental. It has been rented for the summer. $1,200 per mos. Totally redone Studio apartment, close to beach, short walk to town & accessible to train.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
808 Walnut Avenue
808 Walnut Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$18,750
Airy and open, this Colonial house with Victorian flourishes is optimally located between the Manasquan River and Point Pleasant Beach for maximum relaxation and fun. With 6 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
101 New Jersey Avenue
101 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Weekly Summer Rental Rate of $2600/week. Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo 1 block to the boardwalk. Full Size Washer and Dryer are included as is 4 beach badges.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
217 Washington Avenue
217 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Unavilable July 11-18 and Aug 1-154 Beach Badges providedWalk to beach and boardwalk - 1 first floor Bedroom and Bath 3 on 2nd floor2 queens 2 Twins and a full Sleeps 9Linens are provided alsoOut door grill and Patio furniture and out door

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Mantoloking
1053 Barnegat Lane
1053 Barnegat Lane, Mantoloking, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Rented thru Labor Day Seahawks' Nest is a short walk down the lane to a breathtaking beach.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
521 East Avenue
521 East Ave, Bay Head, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$28,545
This almost-oceanfront ''town house'' at 521 East Avenue in Bay Head, NJ (between Howe & Mount) is currently available for rent on a weekly or monthly basis (1-hour from NYC). For rent is the south-side of this two-family home.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
100 New Jersey Avenue
100 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
Enjoy the Winter, Spring, Summer and Fall in this magnificent Victorian with 2 wrap-around porches. This home is only 2 short blocks to the boardwalk & beach. Soak in the ocean views and breezes from the open porches.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Brielle
613 Holly Hill Drive
613 Holly Hill Drive, Brielle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2800 sqft
Summer rental in Brielle's desirable country club section. 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
1618 Beacon Lane
1618 Beacon Lane, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$12,900
4160 sqft
Oceanfront home with breathtaking views from large decks on all levels. Home features open floor plan, elevator, wet bar, master suite w/deck and F/P, 2 car garage, 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths, sleeps 12. Linens are included.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
213 Washington Avenue
213 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
NEWLY RENOVATED SUMMER RENTAL...Just 2 blocks from the beach. Close to Point Pleasant boardwalk, restaurants and entertainment. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, newly updated bedrooms and bath and kitchen.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
312 New Jersey Avenue
312 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1112 sqft
This immaculate, well maintained weekly summer rental is available for $2,200 per week and has two bedrooms, 1.5 new baths, spacious eat-in-kitchen, living room, large family room & laundry room. Available August 1st.

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
300 Elizabeth Avenue
300 Elizabeth Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
One week left at This Spectacular Weekly Summer Rental Over Looking Lake of the Lilies. July 25th-August 1st. This Home Boasts Ocean and Lake Views, Hardwood Floors, Designer Kitchen, Two Story Master Bedroom with Loft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Point Pleasant, NJ

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

