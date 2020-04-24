All apartments in Point Pleasant Beach
Find more places like 916 Bay Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
/
916 Bay Avenue
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:03 PM

916 Bay Avenue

916 Bay Avenue · (732) 899-3338 ext. 35
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Point Pleasant Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

916 Bay Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit REAR · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pt Pleasant Beach YEAR ROUND RENTAL ~ 2 bedroom, 1 bath garage apartment in pristine condition featuring an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting and updated kitchen and bath. There is a cozy screened-in porch and private storage with washer and dryer. Walking distance to high school and downtown shops and restaurants. Close proximity to beaches and boardwalk. Spacious backyard and 2 parking spaces. Maximum two person occupancy, no pets and non-smokers only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Bay Avenue have any available units?
916 Bay Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 916 Bay Avenue have?
Some of 916 Bay Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Bay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
916 Bay Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Bay Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 916 Bay Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Pleasant Beach.
Does 916 Bay Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 916 Bay Avenue does offer parking.
Does 916 Bay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 Bay Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Bay Avenue have a pool?
No, 916 Bay Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 916 Bay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 916 Bay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Bay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 Bay Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 Bay Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 Bay Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 916 Bay Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Point Pleasant Beach 1 BedroomsPoint Pleasant Beach 2 Bedrooms
Point Pleasant Beach Apartments with BalconyPoint Pleasant Beach Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Point Pleasant Beach Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJ
Toms River, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJ
Old Bridge, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYOceanport, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity