19 Apartments for rent in Clinton, NJ📍
Halstead Place
67 Halstead St, Clinton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1240 sqft
Bristol 1st Floor - This beautiful first floor end-unit two bedroom, two bath features a generous kitchen with granite counter tops, custom style cabinetry, tile backsplash, and GE Energy Star appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Clinton
139 CONOVER TER
139 Conover Ter, Lebanon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Bright 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2nd floor condo located in the Heights of Lebanon. Generous sized bedrooms, eat in kitchen, open floor plan with hardwood floors, plus washer and dryer.
49 East Street
49 East St, Annandale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
700 sqft
Newer Immaculate 2nd floor apartment at the Village Green in Annandale, a small upscale friendly community in a great location close to the charming town of Clinton.
46-50 SPENCER LN
46-50 Spencer Lane, Lebanon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Very private setting surrounded by 100's of acres of farmland.Large living room and eat-in kitchen with two bedrooms and a jack & jill bath.Available immediately. Pets acceptable on landlord's discretion.
14 Tisco Ave
14 Tisco Avenue, High Bridge, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
980 sqft
Welcome to this renovated 1/2 duplex is ready for occupancy! Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom,1 bath with new central AC is located in a quiet and peaceful setting! This home features an updated eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite
15 TIMBERCROFT
15 Timbercroft Drive, High Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
BRIGHT & SUNNY 2 BR/1.5 BA RANCH IN SOLITUDE VILLAGE. THE INTERIOR IS BEING REPAINTED, NEW CARPETING AND WINDOW BLINDS ARE BEING INSTALLED AND THE HOUSE WILL THEN BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED.
Results within 10 miles of Clinton
The Pavilion at Raritan
2 Healthquest Blvd, Flemington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1072 sqft
Tucked away on the edge of where the Flemington and Raritan Township lines meet lies The Pavilion at Raritan- a cozy community that thrives on small town charm and offers only the best that modern living has to offer.
Washington Arms Apartments
324 N Prospect St, Washington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in residential neighborhood with newly renovated apartments available, Washington Arms Apartments features spacious one and two bedroom apartments.
Washington Heights
9A Nunn Ave, Washington, NJ
Studio
$1,020
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
833 sqft
Overlooking the serene German Valley, upgrade your life at Washington Heights. We offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Washington, New Jersey.
210 BROAD ST
210 Broad Street, Warren County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Freshly painted unit with hard wood floors! Large room sizes, eat in kitchen with pantry. Unit features separate entrance and patio! Washer dryer hook up in shared basement. Garage bay may be available at an additional cost.
45 MUSCONETCONG RIVER RD
45 Musonetcong River Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Move is to the second floor of this historic home in the heart of Hampton. Spacious rooms with high ceilings, carpet in all the rooms except the kitchen and bath. Enjoy the views of the river out your kitchen window.
11 Sutton Road
11 Suttons Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Cottage on secluded horse farm at the end of a long driveway lined by flowering pear trees & post-and-board fencing. Neutral decor, high ceilings, plentiful closets, & great natural light.
151 ALLENS CORNER RD
151 Allens Corner Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2282 sqft
SPACIOUS,OPEN & AIRY CA style ranch PRIVATELY bordered by farmland & woods! BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED - Gourmet center isle KIT 2001 w/ Sub Zero Ref, Bosch DW & Dbl convection oven, Updated BA's, Refinished Â HDWD floors throughout,New Roof 2012,
170 BROAD ST, Apt A
170 Broad Street, Washington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
First floor 1 bedroom Apartment, freshly painted, spacious rooms, eat-in Kitchen, large Full Bath with Tub Shower, off Street parking and yard. Water, Sewer and Trash are included, Tenant pays for economical gas heat and hot water.
371 Vernoy Road
371 Vernoy Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1056 sqft
Immaculate home on working horse farm in private setting away from residence and farm buildings. Thoroughly-renovated inside and out in 2017. 2 person maximum occupancy.
172 MUSCONETCONG RIVER RD
172 Musconetcong River Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Nicely renovated 2 bedroom, updated full bath unit in beautiful Lebanon Township! New flooring throughout, central A/C, thermal pane windows. The 3rd floor unit has an exclusive driveway, convenient to the covered porch entry.
197 BELVIDERE AVE
197 Belvidere Avenue, Washington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
Cozy apartment with its own separate entrance! Featuring all new flooring, high ceilings, an abundance of windows with it's own private entrance and patio. Off street parking and washer dryer hook-up available in the basement.
32 PARK AVE
32 Park Ave, Flemington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
Located in historic Preservation District. The rooms have been beautifully decorated and crown molding flows thru the livingroom and diningroom. Cook up a feast for your guests in the large kitchen.
335 BELVIDERE AVE
335 Belvidere Avenue, Washington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2nd floor rental available in a 3 family house. Living room, thermal windows, gas heat & hot water, High Efficiency boiler. Wrap around front porch. Ceiling fans. Exclusive use of full attic. Hardwood flooring throughout, eat in kitchen.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Clinton area include Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, University of Pennsylvania, and Saint Joseph's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Clinton from include Philadelphia, Allentown, Bethlehem, New Brunswick, and Levittown.
