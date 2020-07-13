131 Apartments for rent in Perth Amboy, NJ with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Perth Amboy apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 06:26am
$
15 Units Available
The Waterfront
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
Studio
$1,219
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
900 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwestern Perth Amboy
316 Watson Ave B4
316 Watson Avenue, Perth Amboy, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Perth Amboy right off Smith street - Property Id: 313434 1 bedroom. New floors. New counter top and sink. New stove. off street parking. Please fill out the application and I do require a background check it cost $45 dollars.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Southwestern Perth Amboy
363 Federal Court
363 Federal Court, Perth Amboy, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Renter's Delight! This incredible 3 bedroom town-home offers 3 levels of luxurious living! Centrally located in the heart of Perth Amboy, this home features 2 full baths, 2 half baths, open-concept living with a large eat-in kitchen, family room
Results within 1 mile of Perth Amboy
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,335
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
28 Raritan Reach Road
28 Raritan Reach Rd, South Amboy, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Commuters Delight! Close to South Amboy Train Station!Waterfront! Beautifully maintained Home with Maple Hardwood Floors! Upgraded Maple Kitchen w/Granite Counters & Seating, Onyx Back Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances,Recessed Lighting & Extra

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
918 CRICKET LN
918 Cricket Lane, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available for immediate occupancy! 2 bed/1 bath condo for rent in the beautifully maintained Wyndmoor Condominium community in Woodbridge, NJ.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Tottenville
7262 Amboy Road, #1d
7262 Amboy Road, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Large & beautiful 2-3 bed rm duplex, contemporary apartment. 2 bath rm, 1st floor. Hooks up for washer and dryer, central air, assigned parking, use of the back yard. Close to shopping and transportation

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
1043 Cricket Lane
1043 Cricket Lane, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Awesome Move In Ready Rentall *** Well Maintained * Freshly Painted * Spacious and Bright 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath *** 1st Floor Condo***Hardwood Floors*** Lg. Closets *** Finished Walk-out Basement w/Half Bath, Laundry, and Separate Storage Room.
Results within 5 miles of Perth Amboy
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,780
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1402 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
44 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Avenel
Kings Gardens Apartments
24 Walter Dr, Avenel, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,335
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Kings Gardens is conveniently situated near Routes 1-9, The Garden State Parkway & Route 287, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and JFK Hospital.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated March 5 at 10:55pm
$
Contact for Availability
Carteret
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,565
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1067 sqft
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1142 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Prince's Bay
178 Foster Road
178 Foster Road, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2728 sqft
Gorgeous brand new construction 3 bedroom 3 bathroom duplex apartment in the heart of Princes Bay Staten Island! This stunning 2800+sf apartment features sleek hardwood floors, high ceilings, custom molding, spacious living and dining area, modern

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Carteret
74 Pershing Ave
74 Pershing Avenue, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
No Pets Allowed (RLNE5925174)

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Iselin
889 Green Street
889 Green Street, Iselin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed 2 bed 2 bath Townhome Just 40 minutes to Manhattan A very spacious, two bed room two and half bath town home. Very spacious and bright with many windows and two balconies. Fully furnished.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Carteret
28 WHEELER AVE
28 Wheeler Avenue, Carteret, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit available for 7/1/2020 occupancy. Hardwood floors throughout, access to backyard, and parking included! Laundry in unit and access to the basement for storage. Tenant is responsible for the first $150 of repairs

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
346 Beverly Drive
346 Beverly Drive, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful single family home with fully fenced in yard is located within one mile of beach, shopping and playgrounds. Washer and dryer included. Central air. Flexibility with move in date. Also listed for sale.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
267 Barbara Place
267 Barbara Place, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,175
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 267 Barbara Place in Monmouth County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
518 Garden Avenue
518 Garden Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Rent this New York City Commuter's Dream! Move right in this fully renovated four-bedrooms, one-bathroom Cape Cod. Hardwood floors. Totally renovated large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new cabinets. Sun room off the kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rahway
41-51 E CHERRY ST
41-51 East Cherry Street, Rahway, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
A MUST SEE, NICE QUIET UNIT, STAINLESS STEEL,GRANITE,WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT, DOWNTOWN RAHWAY! WALKING DISTANCE TO TRAIN STATION NYC.

1 of 13

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
Fords
112 Beverly Hills Ter c
112 Beverly Hills Ter, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 102782 Live LARGE and LOVE It, Luxury condo at Beverly HillsTerr., Woodbridge.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
40 Freeman St 2B
40 Freeman St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,580
575 sqft
1 Bedroom - North Edison Luxury Modern Rental - Property Id: 271107 North Edison Luxury Rental - Immaculate Modern 575 Sq. Ft. - 1 Bedroom Apartment in North Edison Near JFK Hospital on a beautiful dead end street.
City Guide for Perth Amboy, NJ

I'm empty and aching and I don't know why /Counting the cars on the New Jersey Turnpike /They've all come to look for America -- From "America" by Simon &amp; Garfunkel

Located just a short mile or so from the famous New Jersey Turnpike, Perth Amboy is a city in Middlesex County, New Jersey. However, it's actually part of the New York City metropolitan area, so there's plenty of cars to count from the street-level view of Perth Amboy. Often called the City by the Bay, as it sits on Raritan Bay, this small town has a beautiful and historic waterfront district that was one of the first settled areas in the state. The area is known for its laid-back vibe and its wonderful seafood restaurants, of which there are many. The terrain varies from the flat boardwalk to steep inclines into the hills, so you can get your hike on within city limits. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Perth Amboy, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Perth Amboy apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

