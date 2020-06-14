80 Apartments for rent in Plainfield, NJ with garage
Although Plainfield may seem like only a charming, quiet city, it is home to p-funk! While working in a local barbershop, George Clinton created Parliament-Funkadelic, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!
Plainfield is known for its history, charm and convenient location near surrounding metropolitan cities. If you love Manhattan but want to avoid the hustle and bustle, Plainfield is your place! Its right off Route 22, which provides an array of shops, restaurants and supermarkets. The area is affordable, with reasonable mortgages, but it also allows for a fancy night out when you want to treat the family! The city dates all the way back to 1869 and still has multiple historical buildings to tour! Dont let the small town vibe fool you; the city has some spice and amazing culture. See more
Plainfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.