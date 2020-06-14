Apartment List
/
NJ
/
plainfield
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

80 Apartments for rent in Plainfield, NJ with garage

Plainfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Plainfield
1 Unit Available
Brookland Gardens
729 E Front St, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
806 sqft
Welcome to Brookland Gardens, a beautiful community of one and two bedroom apartment homes nestled in a serene park-like setting.
Results within 1 mile of Plainfield
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Watchung
12 Units Available
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,681
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
522 HUNTER AVE
522 Hunter Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Move right in this immaculate, spacious 2 bdrm 1/2 duplex with 3 floors of living space! Laundry hookup in bsmnt,, large eat in kitchen, hardwd flrs in bdrms and finished basement with laundry hook up Use of deck & backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Plainfield
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
$
72 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Metuchen
10 Units Available
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Dunellen
33 Units Available
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,745
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
New Providence
12 Units Available
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
4 Units Available
Carlton Club Apartments
186 Carlton Club Dr, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Carlton Club Apartments, Middlesex County's premier 1 & 2 bedroom apartment rental location for all of central New Jersey-close to everything you need, including shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more! Commuters especially will enjoy the
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
2 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,030
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience life in first class at Westfield Hamilton House. Let our one and two bedrooms Westfield, New Jersey, apartments for rent be your quiet oasis.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
51 MOUNTAIN AVE
51 Mountain Avenue, Morris County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
5525 sqft
This spectacular 7,600 sq ft custom built Colonial has sophisticated interior design, open floor plan, soaring ceiling, beautiful landscape. Featuring 6 BRS all w/ exquisite private baths.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
523 TRINITY PL
523 Trinity Pl, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Trinity gardens condo 1s flr private entrance and patio area hardwood floors / kitchen ref,mo dw washer/dryer 1 block to Train and westfield downtown shops restaurants parks No pets heated parking garage, ,,high ceilings open floor plan

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3027 KING CT
3027 King Court, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
Completely Renovated & Elegantly Designed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath & 2 Car Garage Town Home. The 4th bedroom is in the finished walk-out basement complete with full bath and 2nd laundry room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
315 LIVINGSTON ST
315 Livingston Street, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Recently updated 2nd floor unit w wood floors t/o! Great central location minutes to downtown Westfield. Central AC, 1 car garage & SS appliances. Easy access to mass trans, shopping & restaurants! Pictures coming soon..

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Summit
1 Unit Available
800 OLD SPRINGFIELD AVE 7
800 Old Springfield Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
Bright, sunny and clean! Well maintained condo one block from train, grocery, stores. HW Floors, in unit laundry, attached garage, central air. Commuter Dream!

1 of 14

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
34 SPRINGHOLM DR
34 Springholm Drive, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1734 sqft
Spacious, Bright, and Beautifully renovated 3BDR, 2 1/2 baths,FR w/gas fireplace, hardwood Floors, New kitchen w/$$ Appliances, built in wine cooler, granite tops, Garage w/opener.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
New Providence
1 Unit Available
47 BERGEN RD
47 Bergen Road, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,325
1885 sqft
Fully restored Mid-Century Modern gem in the elite section of Murray Hill, Berkeley Heights. Newly redone 3 BR, 2 BA split. Large main floor with new kitchen. Granite counters & stainless appliances. Formal dining room. Generously sized bedrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
New Providence
1 Unit Available
28 Southgate Rd
28 Southgate Rd, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Beautifully landscaped grounds create an attractive, park-like setting for enjoyable year-round living. 1- 2 bedroom apartment w/ separate entrances, full-sized eat-in kitchens, elegant hardwood flrs, & large closets.
Results within 10 miles of Plainfield
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
5 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
21 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,375
775 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1530 sqft
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Iselin
45 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
26 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,510
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,698
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Chatham
15 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,886
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,282
1190 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
38 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,710
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
City Guide for Plainfield, NJ

Although Plainfield may seem like only a charming, quiet city, it is home to p-funk! While working in a local barbershop, George Clinton created Parliament-Funkadelic, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!

Plainfield is known for its history, charm and convenient location near surrounding metropolitan cities. If you love Manhattan but want to avoid the hustle and bustle, Plainfield is your place! Its right off Route 22, which provides an array of shops, restaurants and supermarkets. The area is affordable, with reasonable mortgages, but it also allows for a fancy night out when you want to treat the family! The city dates all the way back to 1869 and still has multiple historical buildings to tour! Dont let the small town vibe fool you; the city has some spice and amazing culture. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Plainfield, NJ

Plainfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Plainfield 1 BedroomsPlainfield 2 BedroomsPlainfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlainfield Apartments with Balcony
Plainfield Apartments with GaragePlainfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPlainfield Apartments with ParkingPlainfield Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Plainfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlainfield Pet Friendly PlacesPlainfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJ
Linden, NJWoodbridge, NJRutherford, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJSecaucus, NJMadison, NJCaldwell, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College