12 Meadow Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry playground some paid utils carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry playground

Penn Norse - Property Id: 293846



Conveniently located close to Philly and Delaware. A great place to call home. Our unique living spaces feature cable-ready television, separate kitchens, and spacious closets. Our community amenities include a playground and an on-site laundry facility. We are conveniently located near the finest in shopping, dining, and entertainment. Call today to see your new home at Penn Norris Apartments.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293846

Property Id 293846



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5833342)