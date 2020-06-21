All apartments in Pennsville
Find more places like 12 Meadow Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pennsville, NJ
/
12 Meadow Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

12 Meadow Rd

12 Meadow Road · (732) 259-7456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pennsville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12 Meadow Road, Pennsville, NJ 08070

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $725 · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
playground
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
Penn Norse - Property Id: 293846

Conveniently located close to Philly and Delaware. A great place to call home. Our unique living spaces feature cable-ready television, separate kitchens, and spacious closets. Our community amenities include a playground and an on-site laundry facility. We are conveniently located near the finest in shopping, dining, and entertainment. Call today to see your new home at Penn Norris Apartments.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293846
Property Id 293846

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5833342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Meadow Rd have any available units?
12 Meadow Rd has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Meadow Rd have?
Some of 12 Meadow Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, playground, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Meadow Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12 Meadow Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Meadow Rd pet-friendly?
No, 12 Meadow Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pennsville.
Does 12 Meadow Rd offer parking?
No, 12 Meadow Rd does not offer parking.
Does 12 Meadow Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Meadow Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Meadow Rd have a pool?
No, 12 Meadow Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12 Meadow Rd have accessible units?
No, 12 Meadow Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Meadow Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Meadow Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Meadow Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Meadow Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12 Meadow Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Orchard Court Apartments
1000 Carroll Ave
Pennsville, NJ 08070

Similar Pages

Pennsville 1 BedroomsPennsville 2 Bedrooms
Pennsville Apartments with PoolPennsville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Pennsville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PADover, DEPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJ
Glassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJBear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJRoyersford, PAYeadon, PAEchelon, NJMedia, PABoothwyn, PABeckett, NJPitman, NJ
Audubon, NJRunnemede, NJAudubon, PAHaddon Heights, NJCarneys Point, NJStratford, NJCollegeville, PAClementon, NJMagnolia, NJMerchantville, NJTurnersville, NJNorth East, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
University of Delaware
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity