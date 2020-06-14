175 Apartments for rent in Paterson, NJ with hardwood floors
Paterson, New Jersey has been both a pit stop and/or a hometown for our forefathers (Alexander Hamilton, George Washington) and a fair number of famous inventors. If that isn’t enough to get your feather pen all frilly, trust us, Paterson comes packed with way more than tales of its former residents.
Located in Passaic County, just near a few great waterfalls (maybe you’ve heard of them), this northeastern city offers some of the best views of nature this side of a postcard in the Garden State. Though the silk industry boom during the 19th century yielded the nickname “Silk City”, Paterson is still pretty smooth today. The rustic charm and mere 12 mile distance from Manhattan or Newark keeps Paterson appealing as ever, giving current and future residences (like you!) the opportunity to experience laid-back northern living in a big city with that small town feel.
Follow this guide and carve out your piece of the Paterson pie. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Paterson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.