Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

175 Apartments for rent in Paterson, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Paterson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Wrigley Park
1 Unit Available
274 Governor St 123
274 Governor Street, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Brand New 3 beds 2 bath condos - Property Id: 246398 Brand New 3 bedroom condos !!! 2 baths Best Condos in Paterson Nj Hard wood floors thru out Ceramic tile floors in bathroom $2500 month rent noting included Must make at least 6700 total house

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Downtown Paterson
1 Unit Available
92 ELLISON ST
92 Ellison Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Gorgeous totally renovated 2 bedroom apartment for rent! All stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer in unit. No need to step out to do laundry. Forced hot air and central air.
Results within 1 mile of Paterson

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Haledon
1 Unit Available
2 John St 306
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1545 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elmwood Park
1 Unit Available
267 Martha Avenue
267 Martha Avenue, Elmwood Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BRAND NEW HOUSE BE THE FIRST TO LIVE HERE! Beautiful, NEW, DEAD-END street, 2 bedrooms with living room, Eat-in kitchen, laundry room, full bath, dishwasher, microwave, washer n dryer hookup, hardwood floors, 1st/ground floor appt.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Albion
1 Unit Available
90 STANLEY ST
90 Stanley Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1152 sqft
This adorable and well maintained cape cod in the heart of the Albion section features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 1.5 bathrooms. The light and bright first floor is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Totowa
1 Unit Available
239-241 UNION BLVD
239-241 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Excellent Opportunity To Rent An Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Located Near Everything! This Recently Renovated Top Floor Unit Features An Updated Kitchen With Newer Appliances, Washer & Dryer, Large Full Bathroom, 3 Generous Sized Bedrooms, & Newer

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
16 E 7TH ST
16 East 7th Street, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Charming 1st floor freshly painted apartment that features galley kitchen with brand new gas stove & frige, window air conditioner, refinished hardwood floors, separate dining area, shard use of back yard and plenty of closet space.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
41 N 15 ST
41 N 15th St, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Brand New Kitchen & Bath updates! This 2nd. floor apartment boasts 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout the family room, & bedrooms. Kitchen includes tile floor and brand new cabinets with granite tops.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Totowa
1 Unit Available
12 JEFFERSON PL
12 Jefferson Place, Totowa, NJ
Studio
$1,650
RENT THIS COZY-CLEAN & BRIGHT 2 BDRS APARTMENT-2ND FLOOR IN TOTOWA - EAT-KITCHEN, DINING-ROOM COMBINED WITH LIVING-ROOM AND 1 BATH-ROOM. ALL BRAND-NEW HARD WOOD FLOORS & NEW STOVE. CLOSE TO PARK, NJ TRANSP.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Albion
1 Unit Available
127 NELSON ST
127 Nelson Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Well maintained spacious 3bdrm apartment with lots of storage space. Nice hardwood floors throughout, updated bathroom, eat-in kitchen. Washer and dryer available. Access to yard with one parking spot, with additional on-street parking.
Results within 5 miles of Paterson
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Wood - Ridge
25 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,645
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
45 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,861
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Maple Valley
4 Units Available
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,445
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
263 Franklin Avenue
263 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a historic, five story, elevator building near the center of town, The Apartments at 263 Franklin Avenue are made up of spacious one and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
11 Units Available
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,555
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Keep your clothes looking as fresh as the day you bought them by visiting our two onsite laundry facilities. After a drive home from one of the area’s great employers or a day trip to the city, park your car in your reserved parking space.
Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Lodi
1 Unit Available
Rae Realty
111 Dell Glen, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
860 sqft
Looking for a spacious apartment? Then Rae Realty is the place for you. Featuring individual private entrances, generous closet space, on-site parking, laundry facilities and more.
Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Brookdale
9 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,775
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
826 sqft
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Hasbrouch Heights
1 Unit Available
101 Terrace Ave
101 Terrace Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
Studio
$1,125
363 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in an historic, five story, elevator building, The Apartments at 101 Terrace Avenue are made up of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
2 Units Available
Pompton Gardens, LLC
653 Pompton Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pompton Gardens, LLC in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Rosemawr
8 Units Available
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
7 Units Available
Summit Manor Apartments
58 Berkshire Pl, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Summit Manor's large 850 square feet of living space and convenience to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4 make it a unique and highly sought after location.
Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Singac
2 Units Available
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
715 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Village in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Paterson, NJ

Paterson, New Jersey has been both a pit stop and/or a hometown for our forefathers (Alexander Hamilton, George Washington) and a fair number of famous inventors. If that isn’t enough to get your feather pen all frilly, trust us, Paterson comes packed with way more than tales of its former residents.

Located in Passaic County, just near a few great waterfalls (maybe you’ve heard of them), this northeastern city offers some of the best views of nature this side of a postcard in the Garden State. Though the silk industry boom during the 19th century yielded the nickname “Silk City”, Paterson is still pretty smooth today. The rustic charm and mere 12 mile distance from Manhattan or Newark keeps Paterson appealing as ever, giving current and future residences (like you!) the opportunity to experience laid-back northern living in a big city with that small town feel.

Follow this guide and carve out your piece of the Paterson pie. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Paterson, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Paterson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

