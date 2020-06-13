Apartment List
/
NJ
/
paterson
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

138 Apartments for rent in Paterson, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
South Paterson
1 Unit Available
339 PAXTON ST
339 Paxton Street, Paterson, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Great home offering 3 Floors of living space! Eat in Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, full bath on 1st floor. Partial renovation of 3 full bathrooms that includes brand new toilets & vanities. 2 extra rooms in finished basement.
Results within 1 mile of Paterson

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
9 West prospect st
9 West Prospect Street, Hawthorne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 61558 Large 3 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor , beautiful deck ,and nice view . Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Prospect Park
1 Unit Available
41 BROWN AVE
41 Brown Avenue, Prospect Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Over sized 2nd & 3rd floor apartment available immediately. Convenient to public transportation. 3rd floor offers additional living space.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Albion
1 Unit Available
90 STANLEY ST
90 Stanley Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1152 sqft
This adorable and well maintained cape cod in the heart of the Albion section features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 1.5 bathrooms. The light and bright first floor is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
14 BERGEN AVE
14 Bergen Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Neat, clean & freshly painted 2 bedroom apartment. Washer/Dryer hookup in basement w/storage space & use of backyard. Very close to public transportation, major, highways, shopping & restaurants.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
129 E 9TH ST
129 East 9th Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Recently renovated 2nd floor with full attic. Tenant pays 1 month brokers fee. Tenants must sign Hold Harmless and Release Regarding Covid19 before any showings. Also must wear face masks & gloves.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Totowa
1 Unit Available
179 UNION BLVD
179 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
GOOD COMMUTER LOCATION, CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS! 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH APARTMENT WITH KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM AND DECK. PLENTY OF SPACE AND PARKING LOT.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
41 N 15 ST
41 N 15th St, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Brand New Kitchen & Bath updates! This 2nd. floor apartment boasts 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout the family room, & bedrooms. Kitchen includes tile floor and brand new cabinets with granite tops.
Results within 5 miles of Paterson
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
East Rutherford
13 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
45 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,861
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Brookdale
9 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,775
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Wood - Ridge
24 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,635
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Maple Valley
4 Units Available
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,440
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hasbrouch Heights
1 Unit Available
101 Terrace Ave
101 Terrace Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
Studio
$1,125
363 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in an historic, five story, elevator building, The Apartments at 101 Terrace Avenue are made up of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rosemawr
8 Units Available
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
63 Primrose Ln B 63
63 Primrose Lane, Paramus, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2106 sqft
3 BEDROOM Side By Side Two Family in Paramus - Property Id: 281570 Beautiful Side By Side Two Family in Fabulous location. Updated Kitchen with Family Room. Sliding Glass Doors to Patio. Finished basement with Summer Kitchen.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
277 CHARLES ST
277 Charles Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
This sunny, well maintained split level has everything you're looking for! Open floor plan with over 2000 SF of living space! Updated eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances and separate

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Dutch Hill
1 Unit Available
16 WILSON ST
16 Wilson St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bed, 1 bath on the 2nd floor of a 4 family home. Living room, large eat-in-kitchen, full bath with tub, storage area. Large, fenced, shared backyard. Easy on street parking. Pets negotiable. Virtual Tour Available.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Allwood
1 Unit Available
218 BEVERLY HILL RD
218 Beverly Hill Road, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Welcome Home. Rental is located in an incredible location. The home boasts 7 rms. 3 bdrm. and 2 full baths. The 1st fl. includes a liv.rm., din.rm., kit, 2 bdrm, 1 full bth and H/W floors throughout. 2nd fl. includes a mstr.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
108 LINCOLN AVE 1st Fl
108 Lincoln Avenue, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
UPDATED, ABSOLUTELY A MUST SEE; BRIGHT, CLEAN, SPACIOUS ROOMS, LARGER WINDOWS, ISLAND IN THE KITCHEN, SOFT CLOSE DRAWS & EXTENDED TO ALLOW FOR SEATING; GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS AND TILED; NO SMOKERS; CENTRAL AIR, CEILING FANS, HIGH CEILINGS,

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Delawanna
1 Unit Available
102 Rock Creek
102 Rock Creek Dr, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1450 sqft
Pristine Albright model - Open concept - dining area, living room and kitchen! 42' Cherry kitchen cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops & backsplash, awesome patio with great outdoor space! Hardwood throughout the entire home - main floor has a

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Radcliffe
1 Unit Available
4 CEDAR ST
4 Cedar Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
SINGLE FAMILY LEASE QUIET NUTLEY NEIGHBORHOOD (3BED-2BATHS) SLIDERS TO DECK LARGE BRIGHT ROOMS LOTS OF CLOSETS FULL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE ALL APPLIANCES STAY INCLUDING WASHER & DRYER LANDLORD RESPONSIBLE FOR SNOW REMOVAL TENANTS RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
639 Paulison Ave
639 Paulison Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Located in a very convenient area. 3 Bedrooms, Living Room, Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Finished Basement, 1.5 Bath, Heated Porch, Patio, 1 Car Garage plus 2 Car parking, Washer-Dryer hookup, Walk up Attic.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
21 DODD ST
21 Dodd St, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 Bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a 6 unit building with separate entrance. Large master bedroom, second bedroom with plenty of closet space. Hardwood floors. Balcony off kitchen, appliances include Refrig, Oven/Stove Electric.
City Guide for Paterson, NJ

Paterson, New Jersey has been both a pit stop and/or a hometown for our forefathers (Alexander Hamilton, George Washington) and a fair number of famous inventors. If that isn’t enough to get your feather pen all frilly, trust us, Paterson comes packed with way more than tales of its former residents.

Located in Passaic County, just near a few great waterfalls (maybe you’ve heard of them), this northeastern city offers some of the best views of nature this side of a postcard in the Garden State. Though the silk industry boom during the 19th century yielded the nickname “Silk City”, Paterson is still pretty smooth today. The rustic charm and mere 12 mile distance from Manhattan or Newark keeps Paterson appealing as ever, giving current and future residences (like you!) the opportunity to experience laid-back northern living in a big city with that small town feel.

Follow this guide and carve out your piece of the Paterson pie. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Paterson, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Paterson renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Paterson 1 BedroomsPaterson 2 BedroomsPaterson 3 Bedrooms
Paterson Apartments with BalconyPaterson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPaterson Apartments with Parking
Paterson Apartments with Washer-DryerPaterson Dog Friendly ApartmentsPaterson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJRoselle Park, NJHawthorne, NJGarwood, NJPassaic, NJWoodland Park, NJ
Pompton Lakes, NJWallington, NJTotowa, NJGarfield, NJPalisades Park, NJSuffern, NYPearl River, NYIrvington, NYAirmont, NYButler, NJHastings-on-Hudson, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Passaic County Community CollegeLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice