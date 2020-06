Amenities

parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Your Next Potential Paterson apartment! Located in a very residential area, this 1 Bedroom apartment is a great option! This unit provides you with a living room, kitchen, 1 spacious bedroom, and 1 full bath! It offers you 1 car parking for an additional fee and includes Heat! Virtual Appointments now available! Schedule a phone or video call via facetime, zoom, skyp, etc. Whatever works we will walk you through it!