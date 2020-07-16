Rent Calculator
All apartments in Passaic County
Find more places like 84 FAIRVIEW DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Passaic County, NJ
/
84 FAIRVIEW DR
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
84 FAIRVIEW DR
84 Fairview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
84 Fairview Drive, Passaic County, NJ 07421
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently upgraded, close to lake in great location. MUST SEE! 1 FAMILY HOUSE FOR RENT. Background Check Required, Income Vertification
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 84 FAIRVIEW DR have any available units?
84 FAIRVIEW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Passaic County, NJ
.
Is 84 FAIRVIEW DR currently offering any rent specials?
84 FAIRVIEW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 FAIRVIEW DR pet-friendly?
No, 84 FAIRVIEW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Passaic County
.
Does 84 FAIRVIEW DR offer parking?
Yes, 84 FAIRVIEW DR offers parking.
Does 84 FAIRVIEW DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 FAIRVIEW DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 FAIRVIEW DR have a pool?
No, 84 FAIRVIEW DR does not have a pool.
Does 84 FAIRVIEW DR have accessible units?
No, 84 FAIRVIEW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 84 FAIRVIEW DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 FAIRVIEW DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 FAIRVIEW DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 FAIRVIEW DR does not have units with air conditioning.
