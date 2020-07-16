Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

789 Alps Road Available 05/15/20 Large Private Property With In-groung Pool - Wayne New Jersey - 1.3 acres tranquil backyard with beautiful sunset, 20x40 in-ground pool

for long summer days and sledding in winter snow. Split level First floor: living room, dinning room, foyer, bathroom with jacuzzi , kitchen with breakfast nook. Second floor: 3 bedrooms, bathroom with shower, deck. 2 car garage. Lawn maintenance by owner.

Snow removal and all utilities by tenant.

Owner will paint home prior to move in.



One month Broker fee

Listed by Property Manager

Real Property Management Anello



(RLNE5712616)