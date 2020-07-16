All apartments in Passaic County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

789 Alps Road

789 Alps Road · (973) 694-3455
Location

789 Alps Road, Passaic County, NJ 07470

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 789 Alps Road · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
789 Alps Road Available 05/15/20 Large Private Property With In-groung Pool - Wayne New Jersey - 1.3 acres tranquil backyard with beautiful sunset, 20x40 in-ground pool
for long summer days and sledding in winter snow. Split level First floor: living room, dinning room, foyer, bathroom with jacuzzi , kitchen with breakfast nook. Second floor: 3 bedrooms, bathroom with shower, deck. 2 car garage. Lawn maintenance by owner.
Snow removal and all utilities by tenant.
Owner will paint home prior to move in.

One month Broker fee
Real Property Management Anello

(RLNE5712616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 789 Alps Road have any available units?
789 Alps Road has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 789 Alps Road have?
Some of 789 Alps Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 789 Alps Road currently offering any rent specials?
789 Alps Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 789 Alps Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 789 Alps Road is pet friendly.
Does 789 Alps Road offer parking?
Yes, 789 Alps Road offers parking.
Does 789 Alps Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 789 Alps Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 789 Alps Road have a pool?
Yes, 789 Alps Road has a pool.
Does 789 Alps Road have accessible units?
No, 789 Alps Road does not have accessible units.
Does 789 Alps Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 789 Alps Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 789 Alps Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 789 Alps Road does not have units with air conditioning.
