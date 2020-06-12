/
3 bedroom apartments
129 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Friar Rd
16 Friar Road, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1283 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3bd, 2 full bath cape cod home - Property Id: 288506 *Call Paul Johannesen @ (973) 723-6669 to schedule showing* A must see cape cod home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (1 on each floor), partially finished basement, and 2
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
38 ALBA PL
38 Alba Place, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
Fully Renovated spacious 5 bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car garage. Oversized Master with walk-in closet. Cul-de-sac, quite peaceful street. hard wood floors. spacious walkout ground floor with a fireplace.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
584 OLD DOVER RD
584 Old Dover Road, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Oak model 3 bedroom interior townhouse with great room and hardwood floors. Great location, easy commuting options
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
370 SUMMERHILL DR
370 Summerhill Drive, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful updated townhome conveniently located and in a great community. Open floor plan features lots of natural light and is ideal for entertaining.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1281 sqft
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Clover Ln.
6 Clover Lane, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1147 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Randolph Home to Share - Property Id: 32616 BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Randolph home to share. Central location to Newark airport & NYC. Utilities included for first 2 months. Owner lives downstairs and has their own entrance in back.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Morris Plains
1 Unit Available
606 LOPEZ LN
606 Lopez Lane, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Spacious, light & bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath town home. Open kitchen to dining/living room w granite countertops & breakfast bar. Mstr& 2nd bed each have large walk-in closet. Plenty of storage.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
319 CHURCH ST
319 Church Street, Boonton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Avail 8/1/2020 3 Bedroom 1 bath w/walk-up attic for storage. 2nd floor of 2 family home. Large bedrooms & bath. Central Air. HW floors. Close to town center, schools, public trans, parks and Lakeland Hills YMCA.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
65 Claude Avenue
65 Claude Avenue, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1400 sqft
Beacon Hill!! Immaculate and charming 3 BR home w/updated eat-in kit & baths. Refin. hardwood floors thru-out, interior recently painted. Newer gas furnace & CA. Newer windows. New Roof & Driveway. Level fenced park-like yard. Full bsmt.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Morris Plains
1 Unit Available
37 STILES AVE
37 Stiles Avenue, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautifully updated 3 bed, 2 bath with garage. Kitchen flows to formal dining room. Living room opens to sun porch. Master bed with private bath. Central A/C. Deck overlooks large backyard. Virtual tour available.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Morris Plains
1 Unit Available
308 ROTANDO WAY
308 Rotando Way, Morris Plains, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Vacant, available immediately to safely tour! Luxurious low maintenance living in a beautiful upgraded townhome! Prime location near the train station (midtown direct to NYC), freeways, and tons of area amenities, recreation, and shopping.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
16 MARK TWAIN DR
16 Mark Twain Drive, Morris County, NJ
Beautiful home in a desirable neighborhood with attractive landscaping and outdoor entertaining space with water feature. Eat in kitchen with SS appls and granite counters.
1 of 14
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
36 BEECH RD
36 Beech Road, Morris County, NJ
Newly renovated kitchen, new hardwood floor all rooms. Newly painted rooms, closets, doors and front door. newly installed windows. Newly renovated master bathroom. Shongum Lake member and access
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
29 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1393 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Florham Park
16 Units Available
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,690
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Hanover
6 Units Available
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,860
1556 sqft
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Essex Fells
1 Unit Available
38 BUTTONWOOD RD
38 Buttonwood Rd, Essex Fells, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Talk about location! This is a Beauty.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
42 Raven Dr
42 Raven Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
42 Raven - Property Id: 278703 Bright 3 Story End Unit in Dorset Hollow - a beautiful townhome community close to Morristown shops, restaurants and NYC trains w/club house, pool, tennis courts, a lovely pond.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
68 SAVAGE RD
68 Savage Road, Morris County, NJ
Complete Renovation! Unbelievable Rental opportunity for large living w/in-law suite & HUGE detached 4 car garage complete w/finished office & bath. Multipurpose & versatile living! Stunning, bright
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23 CARLISLE DR
23 Carlisle Drive, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Location Location Location house for rent, 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, close to major highway and shopping centers. The interested party must complete the NTN (National Tenant Network) application prior to scheduling a tour of the house.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Morristown
1 Unit Available
31 PROSPECT ST
31 Prospect Street, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Completely Updated 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath multifloor unit. Updates include New Kitchen w/ new Stainless Steel Appliances, New Bathrooms, and H/W floors.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Morristown
1 Unit Available
80 EARLY ST 2
80 Early Street, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Yard, garage, 2nd&3rd floor w/new kitchen! Owner occupied for the last 4 years.3 bed plus 3rd floor bonus space. Convenient to downtown Morristown 0.4 miles to Whole Foods. MUST SEE Available 7/1, all utilities included except electric.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Morristown
1 Unit Available
94 MACCULLOCH AVE
94 Macculloch Avenue, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 bed, 3 full bath. 4 levels of living space less than 1/2 mile to the Morristown Green shopping & restaurants, or the train station. Updated EIK, living room & family room. 2 off street spots. Virtual tour available.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
56 ST CHARLES AVE
56 Saint Charles Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 bed, 1.5 bath Cape with office & garage. Updates to include fresh paint & new kitchen counter tops. Pets negotiable. 3 bed, 1.5 bath. Master bed on 2nd floor has a WIC & private 1/2 bath.
