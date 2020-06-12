/
2 bedroom apartments
159 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
1 Unit Available
95 SPRINGHILL DR
95 Springhill Drive, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1800 sqft
Townhouse with Finished Basement. Lots of Upgrades! Finished Basement with Family Room. 2-Story Foyer with Oak Hardwood Floor. Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace and a Sliding Glass Door to an Upgraded Deck with Stairs to the Back Yard.
1 Unit Available
3000 GATES CT
3000 Gates Court, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Just listed 2/28. Great corner unit with 2 balconies. Tenant breaking leases so one of few avail Bright and spacious living area. huge living room! Balconies, nice view of landscaping and New York.
Results within 1 mile of Parsippany-Troy Hills
18 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1145 sqft
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Morris Plains
26 Units Available
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
Morris Plains
8 Units Available
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1174 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
130 PARSIPPANY RD
130 Parsippany Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Look no further. Here is the perfect cottage to consider home. Fully renovated in 2020 there is nothing to do but move right in. Eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space, SS appliances and enough room for a large table.
1 Unit Available
17 TIMOTHY CT
17 Timothy Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely townhome for rent in a desirable location near Morristown and the train to NYC! Bright and light open floor plan with wood floors, a sunny kitchen with newer refrigerator, spacious bedrooms, private patio and balcony, and a huge finished
1 Unit Available
29 Genoble Rd
29 Genoble Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Don't miss this light and neutral condo in Montville Chase where you can enjoy the pool, tennis, and jogging track. Come see this open floor plan with two decks, one from the living room and the other from the master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
43 HANCOCK DR
43 Hancock Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Vacant, available immediately to safely tour! Great location near downtown Morristown & train! Wonderfully open & bright floor plan with 2-story living room, pergo floors, beautiful updated eat-in kitchen, big upstairs loft for work or play, a
Results within 5 miles of Parsippany-Troy Hills
Morristown
29 Units Available
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Morristown
18 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,972
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Morristown
25 Units Available
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
13 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
29 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1273 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Florham Park
16 Units Available
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1244 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
East Hanover
6 Units Available
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1464 sqft
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Morristown
7 Units Available
Alister Morristown
1 Washington Avenue, Bldg. 7, Apt. 4A, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
843 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors and on-site parking garage. Located right off I-287 and close to Morristown National Park, Jacob Ford Park, New Jersey Transit, shopping and dining.
Morristown
16 Units Available
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1108 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Morristown
29 Units Available
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
947 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Morristown
21 Units Available
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1058 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
5 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1228 sqft
Set on a hilltop overlooking charming city streets, Carlyle Towers offers sophisticated urban living. With studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Caldwell, New Jersey, our community places you in the heart of our historic neighborhood.
Morristown
11 Units Available
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1122 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
Madison
3 Units Available
Towne Gardens Apartments
17 Madison Ave, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
990 sqft
Come home to a spacious townhouse located on large, beautifully landscaped, park like grounds. Each of our two bedroom town homes feature a modern kitchen with a refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher.
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.
