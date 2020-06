189-25 LITTLETON RD

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL AND CREAM PUFF ONE BEDROOM CONDO, THE BEST IN WHOLE COMPLEX. COMPLETELY RENOVATED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM. BRAND NEW KITCHEN WITH SOFT CLOSURE CABINETS, REFRIGERATOR, COOKING RANGE WITH OVEN, DISHWASHER, MICREOWAVE, BATHROOM VANITY, VANITY, TUB,, TOILET, ASSIGNED PARKING & RESERVED. RENT INCLUDE HEAT, WATER, SEWER,GARBAGE, PARKING, POOL IN SUMMER SCHOOL TRANSPORTATION AT THE DOOR. TENANT PAYS FOR NTN REPORT AND BROKER FEE, FIRST $100 OF REPAIRS. WILL BE GONE SOON.GORGEOUS CONDO LIGHT & BRIGHT. EVEN MICHAELANGELO , AN ITALIAN SCULPTOR AND ARCHITECT WOULD FALL SHORT IN DESCRIBING THIS CONDO.SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT.