Quiet & desirable Lincoln Gardens Condo located on the 2nd floor, prof. cleaned, move-in ready, Just unpack. Parquet flooring, Newer Kit, New Counter Top, Lg Bedroom with walk-in closet & attic storage. The Unit has been freshly painted and ready for you to move in. Per Mgt. Co., only 2 Occupants per HOA Guidelines. Close to transit, walking distance to Town Center, shopping & restaurants. No pets, Non Smoking. Parking lot is shared & 2 parking permits. Won't last!