/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:33 PM
241 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Palmyra, NJ
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
$
12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
8406 CYPRESS COURT
8406 Cypress Court, Palmyra, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1010 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor rental in the desirable Riverfront at Palmyra. This unit features beautiful laminate flooring, separate dining area and upgraded kitchen with a double oven. There are 2 bedrooms with plenty of closet space and euro shutters.
Results within 5 miles of Palmyra
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
6 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
18 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Burholme
6 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1122 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1152 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Rhawnhurst
1 Unit Available
7400 Roosevelt
7400 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1075 sqft
This upscale community is within walking distance of Bradford Park and Roosevelt Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, laundry facilities, and green space. Pets welcomed.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
East Kensington
7 Units Available
Hagert Lofts
1821 East Hagert Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
894 sqft
Brand new loft-style apartment home in the booming New Kensington/Fishtown neighborhood. This is a renovated 5-story warehouse building with original characteristics and features that date back to the late-1800s.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Kensington
1 Unit Available
2534 Amber St
2534 Amber Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Recently renovated apartment. Enter into a large kitchen living room area. Apartment offers 2 large bedroom, 2 full baths.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
845 MERCER STREET
845 Mercer Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1300 sqft
Beautifully recently rehabbed home, nestled on a quant little street. This home has ALL THE bells and whistles new kitchen, new hardwood floors, new bathrooms, new windows, newer HVAC, great exposed bricked wall, newer plumbing...
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
East Kensington
1 Unit Available
2012 FRANKFORD AVENUE
2012 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1225 sqft
Unique spacious bi-level condo featuring an open floor plan, hardwood floors , tall ceilings with recessed lighting and oversized casement windows that will provide you with hours of sunlight in the living room, dining room and kitchen.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
East Kensington
1 Unit Available
2529 JASPER STREET
2529 Jasper Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
952 sqft
Welcome home to this beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home for rent.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
East Kensington
1 Unit Available
2400 AMBER STREET
2400 Amber Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1432 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
East Kensington
1 Unit Available
2139 E HAGERT STREET
2139 East Hagert Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Attention to detail and design was paramount in this newly renovated 2 bed, 2 bath with high-end finishes available for immediate lease.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
205 KINGS CROFT
205 Kings Croft Drive, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1215 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2-story condo in desirable Kings Croft. Only a few of these in this complex! Pulling into the complex, you'll see how well managed the whole community is.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Harrowgate
1 Unit Available
3605 SEPVIVA STREET
3605 Sepviva Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
832 sqft
Beautiful Cozy Row home in Port Richmond area ready for RENT. The home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 New Full Bathrooms. a newer kitchen with granite counter tops, newer appliances, Deck, New flooring. New windows and Doors throughout and Central Air system.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
East Kensington
1 Unit Available
2620-2626 Martha St - 301
2620 Martha St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1600 sqft
Newly Renovated spacious 2-3 Bedroom loft (3rd bedroom better for a large dressing room or office) with 2 full bathrooms, high ceilings, new hardwood floors, and washer/dryer in unit. Gas stove, gas heat and central air.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Upper Kensington
1 Unit Available
3042 Gransback St.
3042 Gransback Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Finished Basement - Kensington - This beautiful home is located on a quiet block and features fresh paint, laminate on the main level, open floor plan, modern kitchen with ceramic tile and plenty of storage space, private rear yard, 2 updated full
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
2432 GAUL STREET
2432 Gaul Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1128 sqft
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* A unique 2 bedroom + den, 2 full bathroom home in Fishtown, just minutes from the bustling Aramingo Ave, York Ave and Frankford Ave, Planet Fitness, Good Time Tavern, Greensgrow Farm, Wawa and MORE! The first floor
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Bustleton
1 Unit Available
2419 TREMONT STREET
2419 Tremont Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2140 sqft
Lovely 2nd Floor Apartment for Rent in the heart of North East Philly. Wall To Wall Carpeting. Unit Has Balcony. Finished Basement with Bonus Room. Great closet space. Showings on weekend only
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
West Kensington
1 Unit Available
2440 KENSINGTON AVE #304
2440 Kensington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE CONCESSION!! Welcome to 2440 Kensington Ave -- 2 BD / 2BA brand new apartments. Featuring smart home technology with interactive video intercom, and security cameras throughout.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
West Kensington
1 Unit Available
2450 N LEE ST #303
2450 North Lee Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Now offering one month free! Welcome to 2450 N Lee st -- 2 BD / 2BA brand new apartments. Featuring smart home technology with interactive video intercom, and security cameras throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
East Kensington
1 Unit Available
2476 FRANKFORD AVENUE
2476 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1 sqft
Available NOW: This bright and sunny 3rd floor apartment is ready to welcome its next tenants! Located on one of the city's favorite streets for entertainment and dining, you'll be walking distance from great local spots like Philadelphia Brewing,
Results within 10 miles of Palmyra
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Logan Square
42 Units Available
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1183 sqft
Conveniently located apartments with in-suite washer/dryer, heating and A/C, full kitchens and spacious layouts. Community features pool, hot tub and sauna, as well as an open courtyard and 24-hour gym.
Similar Pages
Palmyra 1 BedroomsPalmyra 2 BedroomsPalmyra Accessible ApartmentsPalmyra Apartments with BalconyPalmyra Apartments with Gym
Palmyra Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalmyra Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPalmyra Apartments with ParkingPalmyra Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PAProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PAYeadon, PAGreentree, NJEchelon, NJMedia, PA