1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly all utils included parking

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking internet access lobby

Beautiful Brand new apartment available. 55+. Situated on a 16-Acre park-like campus. With close proximity to shopping, food, healthcare and entertainment. Private on-site parking. Each Unit has 1 bedroom and 1 (Fully-Tiled) bathroom with roll-in shower. Laminate Flooring, Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances. Separate thermostat, Laundry on-site. Small Pet friendly. All utilities included in the rent. Community room. Building is powered by generator.



https://beaconliving.com



CLICK THIS LINK TO APPLY TODAY:

https://beaconliving.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Beautifully appointed three story 81 one bedroom units with ALL utilities included in rent.

The Building has been completely renovated with all modern updates. Just some of the features are;

2 Elevators,

WiFi throughout building,

Camera security,

Beautifully decorated lobby and library,

Beautiful outdoor patio,

Multi purpose room for activities/parties,

Building is on full generator power (no blackouts or heat loss during storms),

Healthcare on site.