Oceanport, NJ
1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136

1075 Stephenson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1075 Stephenson Ave, Oceanport, NJ 07757
Oceanport

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
lobby
Beautiful Brand new apartment available. 55+. Situated on a 16-Acre park-like campus. With close proximity to shopping, food, healthcare and entertainment. Private on-site parking. Each Unit has 1 bedroom and 1 (Fully-Tiled) bathroom with roll-in shower. Laminate Flooring, Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances. Separate thermostat, Laundry on-site. Small Pet friendly. All utilities included in the rent. Community room. Building is powered by generator.

https://beaconliving.com

CLICK THIS LINK TO APPLY TODAY:
https://beaconliving.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Beautifully appointed three story 81 one bedroom units with ALL utilities included in rent.
The Building has been completely renovated with all modern updates. Just some of the features are;
2 Elevators,
WiFi throughout building,
Camera security,
Beautifully decorated lobby and library,
Beautiful outdoor patio,
Multi purpose room for activities/parties,
Building is on full generator power (no blackouts or heat loss during storms),
Healthcare on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136 have any available units?
1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanport, NJ.
What amenities does 1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136 have?
Some of 1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136 currently offering any rent specials?
1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136 is pet friendly.
Does 1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136 offer parking?
Yes, 1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136 does offer parking.
Does 1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136 have a pool?
No, 1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136 does not have a pool.
Does 1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136 have accessible units?
Yes, 1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136 has accessible units.
Does 1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136 does not have units with air conditioning.
