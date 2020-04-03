515 Stone Harbor Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

One of a kind seasonal rental in Ocean Gate available this summer weekly ($1,700), monthly June ($4,000), July ($6,000), or August ($6,500), or take it for the whole season from Memorial Day to Labor Day (ask for pricing). Come discover or revisit Ocean Gate in this completely furnished and stocked ranch only 2 blocks to the beach, river and boardwalk. There are 3 nice sized bedrooms and 1.5 baths, plus a laundry room, and is located in the quiet and sought after heart of town. The open concept kitchen, living and dining areas are perfect for entertaining or relaxing. This rental home also features a back deck and large yard with an outdoor shower. Bring your friends and family to make amazing summer memories and enjoy all the best Ocean Gate has to offer. Check it out!