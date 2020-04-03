All apartments in Ocean Gate
Find more places like 515 Stone Harbor Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocean Gate, NJ
/
515 Stone Harbor Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:14 PM

515 Stone Harbor Avenue

515 Stone Harbor Avenue · (609) 693-5002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ocean Gate
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

515 Stone Harbor Avenue, Ocean Gate, NJ 08740

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit SUMMER RENTAL · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
One of a kind seasonal rental in Ocean Gate available this summer weekly ($1,700), monthly June ($4,000), July ($6,000), or August ($6,500), or take it for the whole season from Memorial Day to Labor Day (ask for pricing). Come discover or revisit Ocean Gate in this completely furnished and stocked ranch only 2 blocks to the beach, river and boardwalk. There are 3 nice sized bedrooms and 1.5 baths, plus a laundry room, and is located in the quiet and sought after heart of town. The open concept kitchen, living and dining areas are perfect for entertaining or relaxing. This rental home also features a back deck and large yard with an outdoor shower. Bring your friends and family to make amazing summer memories and enjoy all the best Ocean Gate has to offer. Check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Stone Harbor Avenue have any available units?
515 Stone Harbor Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 515 Stone Harbor Avenue have?
Some of 515 Stone Harbor Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Stone Harbor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
515 Stone Harbor Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Stone Harbor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 515 Stone Harbor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Gate.
Does 515 Stone Harbor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 515 Stone Harbor Avenue does offer parking.
Does 515 Stone Harbor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 Stone Harbor Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Stone Harbor Avenue have a pool?
No, 515 Stone Harbor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 515 Stone Harbor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 515 Stone Harbor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Stone Harbor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Stone Harbor Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Stone Harbor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 Stone Harbor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 515 Stone Harbor Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ocean Gate 1 BedroomsOcean Gate 2 Bedrooms
Ocean Gate Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOcean Gate Apartments with Pool
Ocean Gate Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJ
Highland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJLinden, NJAtlantic City, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJ
Seaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJOceanport, NJIselin, NJBrigantine, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynPrinceton University
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity