Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:40 PM

9 New Hampshire Street

9 New Hampshire Street · No Longer Available
Location

9 New Hampshire Street, Ocean County, NJ 08527

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Jackson, NJ is now available! It features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,468sqft! Charming curb appeal with attached garage - follow the landscaped walkway to your quaint covered front porch which leads into the bright and open living area with large windows. Continuing on, the kitchen offers upgraded counter tops, bright white cabinets with lots of storage space, and white appliances with a door leading to the backyard. On the first floor you will find 2 of 4 bedrooms, with the primary and 4th bedroom on the second floor, you’ll have access to a full bathroom on both floors. This property offers an unfinished basement with unlimited potential. Moving outside, the backyard has a large lawn and covered patio area perfect for hanging out and entertaining! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage. 

MOVE-IN SPECIAL!

Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!

*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

