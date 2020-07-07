9 New Hampshire Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This delightful home located in Jackson, NJ is now available! It features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,468sqft! Charming curb appeal with attached garage - follow the landscaped walkway to your quaint covered front porch which leads into the bright and open living area with large windows. Continuing on, the kitchen offers upgraded counter tops, bright white cabinets with lots of storage space, and white appliances with a door leading to the backyard. On the first floor you will find 2 of 4 bedrooms, with the primary and 4th bedroom on the second floor, you’ll have access to a full bathroom on both floors. This property offers an unfinished basement with unlimited potential. Moving outside, the backyard has a large lawn and covered patio area perfect for hanging out and entertaining! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx



Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.



MOVE-IN SPECIAL!



Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!



*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.