789 South Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This riverfront home has an unmatched design like no other with 10 foot ceilings and a wall of windows allowing for sweeping river views of the Metedeconk! The open design makes it possible to entertain friends and family with ease. 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath w/a 1st floor bedroom w/full bath. Master suite w/french doors to 21X17 deck. Stunning backyard w/paver patio, an inground pool & newer 150' dock w/electric & jet ski lift. Great crabbing, kayaking, tubbing,..bring all your water toys. Minutes to Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk. $6,000/week rental. This home is currently for sale for $1,645,000 and can be viewed on Realtor.com & Trulia.com