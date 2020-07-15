All apartments in Ocean County
789 South Drive
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

789 South Drive

789 South Drive · No Longer Available
Location

789 South Drive, Ocean County, NJ 08724

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This riverfront home has an unmatched design like no other with 10 foot ceilings and a wall of windows allowing for sweeping river views of the Metedeconk! The open design makes it possible to entertain friends and family with ease. 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath w/a 1st floor bedroom w/full bath. Master suite w/french doors to 21X17 deck. Stunning backyard w/paver patio, an inground pool & newer 150' dock w/electric & jet ski lift. Great crabbing, kayaking, tubbing,..bring all your water toys. Minutes to Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk. $6,000/week rental. This home is currently for sale for $1,645,000 and can be viewed on Realtor.com & Trulia.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 789 South Drive have any available units?
789 South Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocean County, NJ.
What amenities does 789 South Drive have?
Some of 789 South Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 789 South Drive currently offering any rent specials?
789 South Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 789 South Drive pet-friendly?
No, 789 South Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean County.
Does 789 South Drive offer parking?
Yes, 789 South Drive offers parking.
Does 789 South Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 789 South Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 789 South Drive have a pool?
Yes, 789 South Drive has a pool.
Does 789 South Drive have accessible units?
No, 789 South Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 789 South Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 789 South Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 789 South Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 789 South Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
