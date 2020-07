Amenities

Pristine one bedroom in a Adult Community55+ upscale community featuring hardwood floors throughout dining/living and foyer and kitchen.42 '' kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops,breakfas area, convenient washer, dryer. Carpeted Master bedroom with spacious walk in closet, Euro tile bathroom. Third floor unit with terrace backing to woods. Enjoy all the amenities of the State of Art Clubhouse, Heated Saltwater pool, fitness room,library, billiards and much more!