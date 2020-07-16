All apartments in Ocean County
527 Sophee Lane
527 Sophee Lane

527 Sophee Ln · (732) 586-6006
Location

527 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ 08701

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1000 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
MUST BE OVER 55 YEARS OF AGE TO LIVE HERE! Beautiful Covington Village 55+ Adult Community. End unit, Caspian model. Two bedroom with 2 full baths. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 42'' cabinets and opens up to the living room. Walk right out onto the balcony from your sunny living room and have your morning tea or coffee. Clubhouse with pool, exercise room, movie room, spa, party room, and more! Great for adults who love the quiet but active life. Close to shopping and major roads.GOOD CREDIT A MUST. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. NO ONE NOT ON LEASE CAN LIVE THERE! ONE OCCUPANT MUST BE AT LEAST 55 YEARS OLD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

