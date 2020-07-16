527 Sophee Lane

Amenities

MUST BE OVER 55 YEARS OF AGE TO LIVE HERE! Beautiful Covington Village 55+ Adult Community. End unit, Caspian model. Two bedroom with 2 full baths. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 42'' cabinets and opens up to the living room. Walk right out onto the balcony from your sunny living room and have your morning tea or coffee. Clubhouse with pool, exercise room, movie room, spa, party room, and more! Great for adults who love the quiet but active life. Close to shopping and major roads.GOOD CREDIT A MUST. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. NO ONE NOT ON LEASE CAN LIVE THERE! ONE OCCUPANT MUST BE AT LEAST 55 YEARS OLD.