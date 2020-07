Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Lovely Deauville Beach Summer weekly rental just across the street from the beach!! This Ocean-block home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and multiple outdoor decks for entertaining! Newer eat-in kitchen, gas grill, deck furniture with umbrella. Additional beach shower in the lower garage/basement area. Private Beach access is only a few homes away and there will be 15 beach badges provided. Includes all beach toys, bikes and beach chairs.