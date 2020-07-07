All apartments in Ocean County
Find more places like 238 Crescent Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocean County, NJ
/
238 Crescent Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:46 PM

238 Crescent Avenue

238 Crescent Avenue · (732) 768-5010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

238 Crescent Avenue, Ocean County, NJ 08527

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Annual Rental and looking for a long term tenant! Landlord lives on the property. 238 Crescent Ave is a perfect rental opportunity for any family or young couple who's looking for a great starter home without the hassle of full ownership. Has off street parking with room for commercial vehicles. It also has a spacious beautiful front yard perfect for a garden or setting up an area for kids to play or entertain guests with a bbq. Inside the house has four bedrooms and 1 full bath, with a fifth room that can be set up as either a living room or another bedroom. Asking $2,500 rent, utilities included, and an extra $100 in the summer for AC. Has its own septic system and serviced by a well. Contact today if interested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Crescent Avenue have any available units?
238 Crescent Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 238 Crescent Avenue have?
Some of 238 Crescent Avenue's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Crescent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
238 Crescent Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Crescent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 238 Crescent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean County.
Does 238 Crescent Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 238 Crescent Avenue offers parking.
Does 238 Crescent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Crescent Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Crescent Avenue have a pool?
No, 238 Crescent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 238 Crescent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 238 Crescent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Crescent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Crescent Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Crescent Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 238 Crescent Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 238 Crescent Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dutchtown Manor
1309 A River Ave
Lakewood, NJ 08701
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08753
Bartlett Landing
27 Santa Cruz Rd
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
Village on the Green
500 E Main St
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave
Toms River, NJ 08753
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr
Toms River, NJ 08753
Pineview
2250 W County Line Rd
Vista Center, NJ 08527
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave
Leisure Village East, NJ 08723

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJLong Branch, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPrinceton, NJHighland Park, NJAtlantic City, NJMatawan, NJ
Somers Point, NJBurlington, NJSpring Lake Heights, NJPoint Pleasant, NJTinton Falls, NJSouth River, NJManasquan, NJBrielle, NJBelmar, NJSeaside Heights, NJVista Center, NJTuckerton, NJ
Ocean Gate, NJLeisure Village East, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJOcean Acres, NJWest Belmar, NJSpring Lake, NJHoliday City-Berkeley, NJSmithville, NJBrowns Mills, NJPomona, NJNeptune City, NJBradley Beach, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Princeton UniversityRutgers University-New Brunswick
Thomas Edison State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity