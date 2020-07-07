238 Crescent Avenue

Amenities

Annual Rental and looking for a long term tenant! Landlord lives on the property. 238 Crescent Ave is a perfect rental opportunity for any family or young couple who's looking for a great starter home without the hassle of full ownership. Has off street parking with room for commercial vehicles. It also has a spacious beautiful front yard perfect for a garden or setting up an area for kids to play or entertain guests with a bbq. Inside the house has four bedrooms and 1 full bath, with a fifth room that can be set up as either a living room or another bedroom. Asking $2,500 rent, utilities included, and an extra $100 in the summer for AC. Has its own septic system and serviced by a well. Contact today if interested.