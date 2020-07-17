2300 Oak Knoll Drive

Amenities

Beautiful and vibrant totally remodeled 4 bedroom 2 full bath Colonial Home! Featuring new vinyl siding, new roof, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances,new laminate flooring on 1st level, new carpet on 2nd level, 2 full updated bathrooms, gas heat with new furnace and new central air, thermo windows with some that are new, new interior and exterior doors, new floor and window moldings, recessed lighting and more, Large 100x150 foot lot with private backyard, nice location in a quiet neighborhood, nearby major roads shopping, schools and short drive to beaches, Don't miss out on this lovely home, Immediate Occupancy is Available!