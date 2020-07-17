All apartments in Ocean County
2300 Oak Knoll Drive

2300 Oak Knoll Drive · (732) 674-1869
Location

2300 Oak Knoll Drive, Ocean County, NJ 08759

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1822 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful and vibrant totally remodeled 4 bedroom 2 full bath Colonial Home! Featuring new vinyl siding, new roof, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances,new laminate flooring on 1st level, new carpet on 2nd level, 2 full updated bathrooms, gas heat with new furnace and new central air, thermo windows with some that are new, new interior and exterior doors, new floor and window moldings, recessed lighting and more, Large 100x150 foot lot with private backyard, nice location in a quiet neighborhood, nearby major roads shopping, schools and short drive to beaches, Don't miss out on this lovely home, Immediate Occupancy is Available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

